Death toll in Turkey, Syria earthquake at 28,000 and continues to rise
Rescuers pulled a survivor from the rubble of the earthquake on Sunday, six days after one of the worst natural disasters to hit parts of Syria and Turkey as the death toll topped 28,000 and appeared to be on its way. increase.
Facing questions over his handling of Turkey’s most devastating earthquake since 1939, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to begin reconstruction within weeks, saying hundreds of thousands of buildings have been destroyed.
In Syria, the disaster has hit hardest in the rebel-held northwest, leaving many homeless for the second time after being displaced by a decade-old civil war, although the region has received little assistance from government-controlled areas.
The European Union’s envoy to Syria has urged Damascus not to politicize humanitarian aid issues, dismissing accusations that the bloc failed to provide enough aid to Syrians after the 7.8-magnitude quake in Monday and major aftershocks.
“It is absolutely unfair to be accused of not providing aid, when in fact we have been doing exactly that consistently for over a decade and we are doing so much more even during the earthquake crisis,” Dan Stoenescu told Reuters.
Rescue after 149 hours
In Turkey’s southeast Hatay province, a Romanian rescue team carried a 35-year-old man named Mustafa into a pile of debris from a building, CNN Turk TV channel said, about 149 hours after the earthquake.
“His health is good, he was talking,” said one of the rescuers. “He was like, ‘Get me out of here quick, I have claustrophobia. “”
The team got into a waiting ambulance before embracing.
On Saturday, Gizem, a rescue worker from the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, said she saw looters in the city of Antakya. “We can’t intervene much because most looters carry knives.”
Police and soldiers deployed to maintain order and assist with traffic, rescues and food distributions.
Turkey said around 80,000 people were in hospital, including more than a million in temporary shelters.
Survivors fear disease
With basic infrastructure in ruins, survivors feared disease.
“If people don’t die here under the rubble, they will die of wounds. If not, they will die of infection,” Gizem said. “There are no toilets here. It’s a big problem.”
UNaid chief Martin Griffiths described the quake as the region’s worst event in 100 years, predicting the death toll would at least double.
He praised Turkey’s response, saying his experience was that disaster victims are always disappointed with early relief efforts.
The earthquake struck as Erdogan faces a national election due in June. Even before the disaster, its popularity was declining due to soaring inflation and the falling Turkish currency.
The vote was already seen as Erdogan’s toughest challenge in two decades in power. He called for solidarity and condemned the “negative” policy.
7th deadliest natural disaster
Some earthquake-affected people and opposition politicians have accused the government of slow and inadequate relief efforts from the start, and critics have questioned why the military, which played a key role after the earthquake of 1999, had not intervened earlier.
Erdogan acknowledged problems, such as the challenge of delivering aid despite damaged transport links, but said the situation had been brought under control.
Prosecutors investigating the strength of the collapsed buildings have ordered the detention or arrest of 95 people, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.
The quake is the world’s seventh deadliest natural disaster this century, with its toll approaching 31,000 from an earthquake in neighboring Iran in 2003.
It killed 24,617 in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria, where the toll has not been updated since Friday.
In the Syrian government-controlled city of Aleppo, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the disaster as heartbreaking as he oversaw a relief distribution and promised more.
Western nations largely shunned President Bashar al-Assad during the war that began in 2011.
