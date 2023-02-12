Malaysia follows Indonesia on the path to authoritarian hegemony

Author: Dan Slater, University of Michigan

Indonesia and Malaysia have always been similar enough to make direct comparisons promising, but different enough to make direct comparisons problematic. Since Indonesia democratized and Malaysia did not after the 1998 Asian financial crisis, divergence has been the clearest trend. But in the wake of the Malaysian elections in November 2022, convergence becomes the bigger story.

Without denying the innumerable differences that differentiate Indonesia from Malaysia, it is time to question the parallels that are now emerging in the political trajectories of the two neighbours. Dramatic divergence gives way to creeping convergence.

The two countries have traveled parallel paths, moving from authoritarian hegemony to polarizing pluralism. From the late 1960s to the late 1990s, both Indonesia and Malaysia were dominated by their respective authoritarian ruling elites. When crisis hit Indonesia in 1998, violent anti-government protests ousted the Suharto family from power. The military and the dominant party, Golkar, were forced to share power with an eclectic array of elected politicians.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, Mahathir Mohamad remained in power, fiercely suppressing the multi-ethnic opposition that emerged behind his sacked deputy Anwar Ibrahim. The ruling United Malays National Organization (UMNO) and its coalition partners Barisan Nasional (BN) comfortably retained their authoritarian hegemony, but they were already on borrowed time.

Twenty-five years later, authoritarian hegemony is finally dead in Malaysia, just as it was decades ago in Indonesia. Mahathir suffered a landslide defeat in the 2022 vote that left him as repudiated and irrelevant as Suharto. The party and the coalition he commanded, the UMNO and the BN, do not look much healthier. After winning supermajorities in every national election from 1955 to 2004, the ruling UMNO coalition slipped in each subsequent election to be relegated to Malaysia’s third-largest electoral bloc. As in Indonesia, the electorate in Malaysia is now fragmented behind a handful of parties rather than concentrated behind one hegemonic party.

There are also parallels in what this decline has meant for the former dominant parties. In their countries in transition from authoritarian hegemony to polarizing pluralism, Golkar and UMNO have gone from kings to kingmakers. More than two decades after Indonesia’s democratization, Golkar has still not been forced into opposition despite its precipitous electoral decline, as it still finds ways to share executive power with Indonesia’s electoral winners. .

UMNO just pulled off a similar trick. Despite being defeated in the 2022 elections, UMNO and its lame BN coalition stayed away from opposition and potential oblivion by sharing power with the Pakatan Harapan coalition led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In both Malaysia and Indonesia, we see the continued relevance not only authoritarian successor partiesnamely UMNO and Golkar, but from authoritarian diasporas, in which the former Golkar and UMNO elites established and populated a variety of other ruling parties.

Despite all the rhetoric about UMNO’s demise, the party has not been removed from power, despite its increasingly serious electoral defeats. The Malay nationalist coalition that has now succeeded it, Perikatan Nasional (PN), is essentially an Islamized offshoot of the BN. UMNO is on the ropes, but UMNO’s founding idea, Malay supremacy, still stands.

The shadows that the UMNO and Golkar elites have cast over Malaysia and Indonesia are longer than the old parties themselves.

Much more than in the authoritarian era of Malaysia and Indonesia, the split between government and opposition takes on a disturbing ethno-religious color. From the 1960s to the 1990s, the enduring divide between Islamist and pluralist forces was mitigated by the reigning national philosophy of Pancasila in Indonesia and UMNO’s leadership of a multi-ethnic coalition in Malaysia.

One of the reasons why Malaysian and Indonesian authoritarianisms were as stable as they were at that time was that politics never boiled down to a conflict between governments and oppositions made up of opposing ethnic blocs. Authoritarian governments and democratic oppositions in Indonesia and Malaysia were also pluralistic.

Today, the Malaysian and Indonesian governments are much more pluralistic than their adversaries. Religious minorities are represented in both governments, despite historical fears that democracy will result in the tyranny of Muslim majorities.

But the shift from authoritarian hegemony to polarizing pluralism has had a less salutary effect on political oppositions. Oppositions in both countries are now entirely Islamic oppositions. The cleavage between Islamism and pluralism has been accentuated.

The polarization is only growing in Malaysia, even as it recently suffered a startling reversal in Indonesia. The PN coalition that leads the Malaysian opposition is not simply a Malay nationalist force as UMNO has always been, it links UMNO to an increasingly conservative Islam Se-Malaysia Party (PAS), the Malaysia’s main Islamic party, which now holds more seats in parliament than any other.

It remains to be seen how a more democratic Malaysia could combat the virus of polarization. In Indonesia, patterns of power-sharing rooted in promiscuity have long bridged the Islamist pluralist divide. Recent counter-polarization efforts have lowered the temperature of religious tensions, but only by increasing the risk that Indonesia’s old authoritarian elite will reconstitute itself at the expense of democracies.

For Malaysia, polarizing pluralism is uncharted territory. We still don’t know whether Malaysia or Indonesia will succeed in fending off the worst aspects of polarization without plunging straight back into authoritarian hegemony.

Dan Slater is the James Orin Murfin Professor of Political Science and director of the Weiser Center for Emerging Democracies at the University of Michigan.