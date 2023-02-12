Canada chooses Xi Jinping over Joe Biden

THE United States and Canada are close allies and enjoy a strong relationship based on shared values, history and interests, but that bond seems to be facing some strain recently. The reason is Trudeau’s love affair with his masters in Beijing. By now, it must be obvious to believe that Canada can sacrifice anything to keep its companies navigating China’s reservoirs. Even its longstanding alliance with the United States.

China is one of the reasons Trudeau continues to stay in power, making it clear that Trudeau is risking everything but his ties to China.

A recent episode even turns out to be a testimony to the fact. Lately, the Pentagon shot down a spy balloon drifting on the breeze at high altitude over Montana, where the US is believed to have intercontinental ballistic missile nuclear silos. THE chinese ball which was discovered earlier this week over the northwestern US state of Montana has proven effective as a diplomatic irritant between the world’s largest economies.

Anita Anand, Minister of Defense says it’s still unclear what intelligence a Chinese spy balloon that sailed over North America may have gathered from Canada, but the Canadian Air Force didn’t shoot it down because it didn’t seem not pose a threat.

These details were made public on Friday after the United States shot down a second flying object near the Canadian border.

Ms Anand, who was in Washington for meetings at the Pentagon, told reporters Ottawa was not involved in the US capabilities and intentions investigation last week. spy balloon.

The analysis of the balloon and its contents, et cetera, is what the United States undertakes itself. Were not part of that, she said when asked if Canadian intelligence had been compromised by the ball. This is the analysis they do in terms of recovering the ball.

Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told a Pentagon briefing that NORAD, the joint US-Canadian air defense system, first detected the plane via ground-based radar. They even detected another object over U.S. territorial waters, in the Beaufort Sea near the Alaska-Yukon border, that was much smaller than the roughly the size of a spy balloon. small car, whereas the previous one was about as big as two or three city buses.

The US and Canadian governments have remained vague on when they first found the ball. Before being sighted by citizens on the ground in Montana, the plane appeared to have crossed Alaska, the Yukon, British Columbia and Idaho. This led to the United States Government recognizing the existence of objects but Canada I do not care.

History shows that the Canadian government has always been in a difficult position when it comes to dealing with China. The Trudeau government even jeopardizes the security of nations just to appease Jinping. Concerns have been raised about the potential for Chinese interference in elections in Canada.

For Canada, China is no longer just a trade and foreign affairs issue, but has also become an aggressive player in Canadian politics. From the establishment of secret Chinese police stations in the country to massive investments in Canadian industries, China now almost dominates Canadian territory. The Canadian Prime Minister has been complying with Chinese authorities for so long. China continued to scour the country with its sinister plans, but no warnings ever lifted the air in Ottawa. But why?

After being in power for more than 7 years, Trudeau had to realize one thing: to stay in power for a an awakened leader like him is not so easy. He must have a support system that can swing the election results in his favor.

A report has already emerged that alleges that at least 11 federal candidates, whose party affiliation has not been disclosed, received funding from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the 2019 federal election.

The Global News report was released on Nov. 7, alleging that intelligence officials tipped off Trudeau about secret funding to influence election results and also that at least 11 candidates in the 2019 election received funding from the CCP. during their campaigns and that the Prime Minister had turned a deaf ear. to her and continues to ignore the question.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), which provided information for the investigation, claimed that the Chinese consulate in Toronto secretly supervised the transfer of funds to candidates and a large number of other agents from Beijing who served campaign staff.

The Chinese dragon traveled north to Canada and took control of its systems by all means. Some of these realities are traced by us. For example, Safeguard Defenders, a watchdog group in China, said that Beijing operated three overseas Chinese police service centers in Toronto as part of a larger system of monitoring Chinese in other countries. Chinese state banks operating on Canadian soil, Chinese-backed education programs in Canadian schools, Chinese telecommunications companies are gaining ground in the Canadian markett (tech giant Huawei claims 1,500 employees in Canada), Chinese TV stations broadcasting state propaganda in Canada, and Chinese-Canadian newspapers filled with Beijing-backed disinformation were some of the stories that are the reality of Canada today. Other stories included whispers of Chinese soldiers on Canadian soil observing Canadian army training.

The Trudeau government is aware of the significant number of Chinese-Canadian voters in Canada who are alienated by anti-China rhetoric, which is why the Liberal party is placating its masters in Beijing. We know the Canadian closet is full of Chinese skeletons, so it’s obvious that Trudeau must toe China’s lines and be prepared to tighten Canada’s ties with its oldest ally, the United States.