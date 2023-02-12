President Jokowi’s moment of relaxation around the city of Medan becomes a fight for the photos of the residents





President Jokowi takes a photo with residents of the Motor Vehicle Free Day zone of Medan City (HBKB), North Sumatra, on Sunday (12/2/2023). PHOTO/PRESS OFFICE OF PRESS PARAMETERS

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) spent his weekend this time traveling in the city of Medan, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), on Sunday (12/2/2023). Jokowi cycled aka gowes to walk the Motor Vehicle Free Day (HBKB) zone. – President Joko Widodo () spent his weekend this time traveling in the city of Medan, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), on Sunday (12/2/2023). Jokowi cycled aka gowes to walk the Motor Vehicle Free Day (HBKB) zone. Based on photos received by MNC Portal Indonesia (MPI) from the Press, Media and Information Office of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi looks relaxed during a visit to the HBKB district of Medan city. . As a youth, Jokowi wore a white shirt wrapped in a green shirt and a black hat. People who knew about President Jokowi’s presence in the HBKB area of ​​Medan City immediately tried to approach. Many people don’t want to miss the chance to shake hands and even take pictures with the number one person in the Republic of Indonesia. An old man on an antique bicycle called the president to take a picture together. “Mr. President, my bike is an old bike,” he said, quoted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Sunday (02/12/2023). Meanwhile, there was also a fourth-grade elementary student named Raska who was crying because he chased President Jokowi for about 1 kilometer but didn’t get a chance to take a picture together like his elder brother. “So earlier when I took the picture, I invited her (Raska), but she was prevented, so she couldn’t take the picture, then she cried because I was the only one there. to be able to take the picture,” her older sister said. . He said they chased President Jokowi from Medan Railway Station to Colonel Jalan Yos Sudarso. “(Chasing) of Merdeka Walk there, in front of the station,” he said. Read also : Jokowi, Al Nahyan and Sedah Mirah Ngemal at Sun Plaza Medan, residents fight for photos together Raska’s efforts, accompanied by her sister, are not in vain. Both attempted to return to President Jokowi outside the hotel lobby. Raska was then called by President Jokowi and managed to shake his hand and take a group photo. “(The president) is good, he is simple too, wants to take pictures, humble,” Raska said sobbing. (abd)

