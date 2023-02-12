Politics
Calls on BBC chairman to step down from Boris Johnson loan role
BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to resign after MPs discovered he made significant errors of judgment in acting as a middleman for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.
A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to tell MPs his role in facilitating the deal when he applied for the post of BBC chairman and said he should consider the impact that its omissions will have on trust in the broadcaster.
They said his actions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.
Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office.
A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he regretted not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth and apologized.
untenable
But Labor and SNP politicians suggested Mr Sharps’ position was untenable, while a government minister said it was up to the BBC to decide his fate.
Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee backed his nomination, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the loan guarantee of 800,000.
In a strongly worded report, they have now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.
Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that relationship material, were major errors. judgment, which undermines confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, MPs said.
The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.
SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now extremely difficult.
banana republic
He told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: He has lost the trust of BBC staff, that is very clear, I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.
He said the situation was a bit of a banana republic.
Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was increasingly untenable.
The shadow upgrade secretary told Sky News: “It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in this role.
Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said the situation seriously called into question the impartiality and independence that is so fundamental to trusting the BBC.
Government Minister Andrew Mitchell said the BBC’s board would have to decide once another inquiry, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner, is complete.
We must be fair to all parties involved, including Richard Sharp, he told the BBC.
Telling him it was a government decision, not the BBC, Mr Mitchell said: The BBC is not a silent part of this, the BBC board will have to look at what it said and draw his own conclusions.
I think the government will respond appropriately to that.
Goof
Former Culture Minister Lord Vaizey defended Mr Sharp saying: You can recognize it as a mistake without saying it is an offense of hanging.
He told BBC Radio 4s Broadcasting House: The report does not say he should resign. It’s really an exaggeration to say that Richard Sharp arranged a loan for Boris Johnson.
Mr Blyth’s offer to help the then Prime Minister was made in September 2020 and Mr Sharp said he had stressed the need to get it right.
After the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman was launched, Mr Blyth contacted Mr Sharp to request an introduction to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.
Mr Sharp met Mr Johnson before going to see Mr Case and informed him that he would inform the Cabinet Secretary of Mr Blyth’s offer of financial assistance.
Mr. Sharp met with Mr. Case in December 2020, at which time he agreed to no longer participate in the financial support, in order to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of conflict given his candidacy, the report said.
A spokesman for Mr Sharp said the BBC chairman appreciated that there was information the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing.
He regrets it and apologizes, the spokesperson said.
It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and in believing that he was succeeding, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.
At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.
The spokesman said Mr Sharp would once again like to apologize to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee per month, you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.
|
Sources
2/ https://nation.cymru/news/calls-for-bbc-chairman-to-quit-over-boris-johnson-loan-role/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Calls on BBC chairman to step down from Boris Johnson loan role
- As part of the race for earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria
- Turkey arrests construction contractors 6 days after quakes
- Michelle Yeoh’s confusion over being considered a ‘minority’ in Hollywood | Entertainment
- System cannot work if authority lies with army chief and responsibility lies with PM: Imran Khan
- Warns that Britain will face the return of the Beast from the East
- Football: what went wrong at Liverpool this season?
- Caring & Sharing Fashion Show returns February 26 to The Vue on 30A
- Digitizing 10,000 paper forms, saving 10 billion hours
- PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Mumbai highway in Rajasthan Dausa
- President Jokowi’s moment of relaxation around the city of Medan becomes a fight for the photos of the residents
- President Jokowi’s moment of relaxation around the city of Medan becomes a fight for the photos of the inhabitants