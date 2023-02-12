Calls on BBC chairman to step down from Boris Johnson loan role

//= do_shortcode(‘[in-content-square]’) ?>

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to resign after MPs discovered he made significant errors of judgment in acting as a middleman for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to tell MPs his role in facilitating the deal when he applied for the post of BBC chairman and said he should consider the impact that its omissions will have on trust in the broadcaster.

They said his actions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.

Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he regretted not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth and apologized.

untenable

But Labor and SNP politicians suggested Mr Sharps’ position was untenable, while a government minister said it was up to the BBC to decide his fate.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee backed his nomination, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the loan guarantee of 800,000.

In a strongly worded report, they have now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.

Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that relationship material, were major errors. judgment, which undermines confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, MPs said.

The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.

SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now extremely difficult.

banana republic

He told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: He has lost the trust of BBC staff, that is very clear, I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.

He said the situation was a bit of a banana republic.

Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was increasingly untenable.

The shadow upgrade secretary told Sky News: “It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in this role.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said the situation seriously called into question the impartiality and independence that is so fundamental to trusting the BBC.

Government Minister Andrew Mitchell said the BBC’s board would have to decide once another inquiry, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner, is complete.

We must be fair to all parties involved, including Richard Sharp, he told the BBC.

Telling him it was a government decision, not the BBC, Mr Mitchell said: The BBC is not a silent part of this, the BBC board will have to look at what it said and draw his own conclusions.

I think the government will respond appropriately to that.

Goof

Former Culture Minister Lord Vaizey defended Mr Sharp saying: You can recognize it as a mistake without saying it is an offense of hanging.

He told BBC Radio 4s Broadcasting House: The report does not say he should resign. It’s really an exaggeration to say that Richard Sharp arranged a loan for Boris Johnson.

Mr Blyth’s offer to help the then Prime Minister was made in September 2020 and Mr Sharp said he had stressed the need to get it right.

After the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman was launched, Mr Blyth contacted Mr Sharp to request an introduction to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Mr Sharp met Mr Johnson before going to see Mr Case and informed him that he would inform the Cabinet Secretary of Mr Blyth’s offer of financial assistance.

Mr. Sharp met with Mr. Case in December 2020, at which time he agreed to no longer participate in the financial support, in order to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of conflict given his candidacy, the report said.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said the BBC chairman appreciated that there was information the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing.

He regrets it and apologizes, the spokesperson said.

It was in seeking at the time to enforce the rules, and in believing that he was succeeding, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.

At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.

The spokesman said Mr Sharp would once again like to apologize to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused.