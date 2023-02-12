President of PT PIM Director Budi Santoso Syarif: Thank you President Joko Widodo

ACEH UTARA (Waspada): President Director of PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) Budi Santoso Syarif on Sunday (12/2) afternoon through the National Daily Waspada expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo for the inauguration of PT PIM NPK fertilizer plant in North Aceh District, Aceh Province on Friday (10/2) morning.

The NPK plant inauguration activity was conducted by President Joko Widodo at the NPK fertilizer plant of PT PIM in Arun Lhokseumawe Special Economic Zone (KEK). Thank you Mr. President Joko Widodo for the inauguration of the PT PIM NPK fertilizer plant. We are ready to carry out the mandate according to the president’s wishes, said Budi Santoso Syarif.

On this occasion, Budi Santoso Syarif also indicated that Pupuk Indonesia had entrusted PT PIM with the construction of an NPK plant with a capacity of 500,000 tonnes per year, or approximately 1,500 tonnes per day. The purpose of this factory is to meet the domestic demand of Aceh and North Sumatra.

“The hope that we often talk about here is Petro Dollar Reborn, yes hope is like that,” Budi Santoso said.

Budi Santoso Syarif hopes the growth of new industries in Aceh will bring enthusiasm and glory to Aceh. He is also grateful for the government support, both central and regional government, and all the agencies and stakeholders involved so far.

The number one of PT PIM hopes that the presence of the PIM NPK plant can support national food security and increase economic turnover, especially in Aceh.

In his speech, President Joko Widodo said that the NPK PIM plant must be able to boost domestic fertilizer production so that it can overcome the problem of fertilizer difficulties that farmers have been complaining about all this time. The president also hopes that the plant can operate optimally, thereby supporting the increase in the production of NPK fertilizer and urea fertilizer by 1.14 million tons. And with the presence of the PIM NPK fertilizer factory, it is hoped that it will be able to provide a solution to the complaints felt so far by the farmers regarding the limited fertilizers.

“But what is clear is that I want the existing capacity here to be 570,000 tonnes multiplied by two, which means that 1.14 million tonnes will really be released at the maximum later, so that we can solve grievances at the farmer level,” Jokowi said.

Meanwhile, BUMN Minister Erick Thohir said in his report that the operation of PT PIM’s special NPK plant was proof of commitment as well as fulfillment of the constitutional mandate and presidential directives, in providing strategic fertilizers for food security to support the upcoming Golden Indonesia Vision 2045. .

“It is hoped that the existence of this plant will not only increase the production of NPK fertilizer nationwide and support food security, but also have a multiplier effect for the economy of the people of Aceh and should increase the GRDP of Aceh by 4.13%,” explained Erick.

Also according to Erick, currently the total production capacity of NPK-type fertilizers in the Pupuk Indonesia group reaches 3.2 million tons per year. So much so that the presence of the new PIM NPK plant can increase production capacity to around 3.5 million tonnes per year. So far, the projected domestic demand for NPK is 13.5 million tons, most of which is met by private NPK producers and imported products.

On this occasion, Erick Thohir appreciated the construction process of the PIM NPK plant, because all the chemical processes used were the work of the children of the nation, one of which was the Gresik Petrokimia Gresik NPK plant which is also a subsidiary of Pupuk Indonesia and also the construction process was carried out by PT PP which is one of the national public enterprises

Erick also informed that the NPK fertilizer plant of PT PIM was built with an investment value of approximately 1.7 trillion, absorbing a workforce of 1,189 people during the construction phase and approximately 240 workers during the operation period.

Besides the Minister of Public Enterprises, Erick Thohir was also present to accompany President Jokowi, Deputy Minister I of Public Enterprises Pahala Nugraha Mansury, Minister Secretary of State Pratikno, Acting Governor of Aceh Achmad Marzuki, Director Principal of PT Pupuk Indonesia Bakir Pasaman, Principal of PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda Budi Santoso Syarif, and Forkopimda elements and stakeholders. (b07)

