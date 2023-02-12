Investments were made with the help of Shaukat Khanum, Imran Khan Public News | Pro IQRA News





Pro IQRA News Updates.

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted in court that in 2008, $3 million from aid received was invested in Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

As per the details, a defamation case against Khawaja Asif was heard on behalf of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Islamabad District and Sessions Court, where Imran Khan appeared in court via video link.

During the hearing, lawyer Ali Shah Geelani started to cross-examine former Prime Minister Imran Khan, stating that it is true that the $3 million investment was made in 2008 and that the investment amount was transferred to Shaukat in 2015. Khanum was also fired.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan said the $3 million stayed with HBG Group for seven years, whose managing director is Imtiaz Hydari and Imtiaz Hydari was part of the committee that invested the $3 million. of dollars. The $3 million investment was not endorsed by Imtiaz Haidari for personal gain.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan says when the message was sent to Khawaja Asif the investment money has not been returned till then Imtiaz Hydari has been a donor at Shaukat Khanum Hospital for 16 years , I don’t know that Imtiaz Hydari is also a Tehreek-e-Insaaf donor. Whether they are or not, I did not mislead the court as to the role of Imtiaz Hydari.

Khawaja Asif’s lawyer, when cross-examining PTI President Imran Khan, said he put Sheikh Saleem Al-Mushani’s name in the complaint, Sheikh Saleem lives in Oman and is also a partner of Imtiaz Hydari .

On this, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said that I don’t know about the project in Oman, the hospital board approved it, I don’t know how much investment has been made, I am not related to it, I do. don’t know about Oman. What is happening in the project, I trust them, I don’t know when the endowment fund board was formed, only it is known that the capital fund board was formed in the 90s.

During Imran Khan’s cross-examination the court computer was turned off, on which Khawaja Asif’s lawyer said the court computer was turned off, Mr. Khan, I wish you were in court where everything is saved, then there would be no need to write.

Khawaja Asif’s lawyer asked PTI Chairman Imran Khan if he knew about investing in offshore companies. To this, the former prime minister replied that I don’t know the decisions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, there is an audit report on the financial decisions of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, the decisions taken by the board of administration of the hospital are not taken after asking me, I now know Shaukat Khanum Hospital Kapisa was invested in two offshore companies.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://proiqra.com/investments-were-made-with-the-help-of-shaukat-khanum-imran-khan-public-news-pro-iqra-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos