Key highway launched in Rajasthan to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the first phase of the ambitious Delhi-Mumbai highway, nearly 1,400 kilometers long, in the Dausa region of Rajasthan. The 246 kilometer Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section of the highway will reduce travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from five hours to around three and a half hours. It is also expected to boost economic opportunities across the region.

“Studies show that investment in infrastructure brings new investment,” the prime minister said, addressing a public gathering in Dhanawar village in Dausa, eastern Rajasthan. He pressed the button on a remote control to mark the inauguration. “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for the nation, we do ‘Samarth Bharat’ while following it,” the prime minister added, adding that the highway is “a magnificent picture of India’s development.”

Prime Minister Modi said that when the government invests in highways, ports, railways, fiber optic projects and opens medical colleges, it strengthens traders, small traders and industries.

The Prime Minister said those traveling to Delhi for work can now return home in the evening after completing their task, adding that rural ‘haats’ are springing up around the highway where local artisans can sell their wares. .

He said the highway will benefit Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer. Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the attraction will further increase with the new infrastructure project, the prime minister has said.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were on stage during the ceremony.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link.

While Mr Gehlot joined the program from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Mr Khattar approached him from a function held in Nuh district.

The first leg of India’s longest highway was opened to the public just before a turbulent election year. The great highway promises to halve the travel time between the nation’s capital and its financial hub, Mumbai, to just 12 hours.

Eight lanes wide and almost 1,400 km long, it was built at a staggering cost of over one million rupees. It is expandable to accommodate 12 lanes.

The ambitious project, which aims to link India’s five key states from Gujarat to Maharashtra, is being seen as an engineering marvel.

With roadside amenities ranging from EV charging stations, helipads, trauma centers and EV lanes, it is also the first highway in Asia to have animal overpasses and lanes. wildlife crossings.

It also has SOS stations every two kilometers to call for help in the event of an accident or other emergencies.

The opening of the Sohna-Dausa section will connect Gurugram of Haryana, Sohna, Nooh, Mewat and Alwar and Dausa of Rajasthan to the mega highway.

The Delhi-Dausa section has eight entry and exit points.

With a maximum speed of 120 km/h for all vehicles, the highway can save nearly 300 million liters of fuel and 800 million kilograms of CO2 emissions each year.

The whole highway is equipped with automatic toll booths and the toll tax will only be deducted once – it will be calculated from the moment one enters the highway until the moment one leaves it. spell. The toll tax for the Delhi-Jaipur journey, which is 220 km long, is 70 rupees, or 35 paise per kilometer.