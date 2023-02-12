



According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism survey (2022), American media has the lowest credibility, 26% among 46 nations, writes Jeff Gerth.

On January 30, 2023, the Columbia Journal Review (CJR) published a four-part investigative report into the now debunked Russiagate narrative which suggested that Putin’s Russian agencies, according to Pulitzer Prize-winning freelance journalist Glenn Greenwald, s were infiltrated into the United States and were clandestinely controlling the levers of American power through a combination of sexual and financial blackmail. CJR is a biannual magazine published by Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. The report dives into several key aspects of Russiagate, also called the Russian collusion controversy. It showed the mirror of American journalism and media, and the look in the mirror was not so pretty. It shows how the press uncritically treated the now-discredited Steele dossier, inserted misleading facts, and ignored the story’s apparent gaps to fit their narrative of collusion with Russia. The report is the result of careful work by Jeff Gerth. Gerth, 78, is a former New York Times (NYT) investigative reporter. He worked for the NYT between 1976 and 2005. He is a recipient of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for covering US satellite launch technology in China. While writing the report, Gerth pored over numerous documents and interviewed several dozen people involved in the Russiagate story. . The result is an encyclopedic look at one of the most defining moments in American media history. These are extremely trying times for the American media. She is going through a credibility crisis. According to the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism survey (2022), US media has the lowest credibility26% among forty-six nations, writes Gerth. The cumulative effect of the Russiagate hoax, the coverage of the Covid pandemic, the Hunter Bidens laptop and the war in Ukraine has laid bare the US media’s claim to journalistic excellence and objectivity . As the 2016 presidential primaries in the United States slowly warmed up, a politically light-hearted candidate Donald Trump entered the race on June 16, 2015. Trump’s eventual rival in the final stages of the battle for the post of chief of leader of the Americas, Democrat Hillary Clinton, had announced her candidacy three days earlier. No one took Trump’s candidacy seriously. At least not initially. The Times’ Maggie Haberman, Gerth writes, burst out laughing when another newscast panelist suggested that Trump might succeed at the polls. Before Trump, it was Clinton who had a problem with Russia. Weeks earlier, writes Gerth, the Times had collaborated with the conservative author of a best-selling book to explore various Clinton-Russia ties, including a lucrative speech in Moscow by Bill Clinton, Russia-related donations to the founding of the Clinton family and Russia. – friendly initiatives of the Obama administration when Hillary was secretary of state. As Trump’s lackluster candidacy began to look like a potential threat to Hillary, his campaign would secretly sponsor and publicly promote an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory that there was a secret alliance between Trump and Russia. According to declassified (2020) CIA briefings cited by Gerth, Clinton endorsed a proposal by one of his foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stoking a scandal claiming interference by Russian security services . The Clinton campaign tweeted a link to a bombshell report on Yahoo. The campaign had secretly paid the researchers to pitch the story to Yahoo News investigative correspondent Michael Isikoff. Essentially, writes Gerth, the campaign stimulated, through the press, a script that she herself had devised. The media played an important role in linking Putin and the Russian government to Trump. Nobel Laureate and NYT columnist Paul Krugman called Trump a Siberian candidate. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor of the Atlantic, described Trump as a de facto agent of Putin. Over the past four years, wrote (November 2020) Glenn Greenwald on his Substack, they [the media] devoted themselves to the ultimate deranged and mutilated conspiracy theory: that the Kremlin had infiltrated the United States and was clandestinely controlling the levers of American power through a combination of sexual and financial blackmail. There was an air of skepticism in some quarters, even though most of the media glanced at that skepticism. Masha Gessen found calling Trump an agent of Putin to be deeply flawed. Another Russian expert, Matt Taibbi, compared the failure of the media to the one that led to the war in Iraq. Those who were skeptical, however, felt isolated and began to lose confidence. Not to be undone by the media, the national security apparatus of the Americas has played its part in one of the most gripping stories of our time. According to Intelligence Community Assessments (ICA) pushed by the FBI, Putin and the Russian government have developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. The ICA received wide and uncritical coverage in the media. CNN linked the source of the story to a soon to be ousted former British intelligence agent by the name of Steele. Thus, the Steele dossier was born. The dossier, a series of reports in 2016, was included in the ICA. According to court testimony, the FBI offered Steele up to $1 million in the fall of 2016 to corroborate the story. It was a twist on the symbiotic relationship between the media and the national security apparatus; Typically, journalists use pending government action as a foothold for their stories, Gerth writes. In this case, the government cited the media for its actions. Veteran journalist Bob Woodward called media coverage of the Russian collusion story a disservice to readers and viewers. He called the Steele dossier a trash document. ABC’s Jonathan Karl said media coverage of Trump was relentlessly and exhaustively negative. the Trump campaign, the president-elect’s transition team and his eventual administration. The core mission of journalism is to inform the public and hold powerful interests accountable. However, according to Gerth, these missions have been undermined by the erosion of journalistic standards and the media’s lack of transparency about their work. This erosion of standards presents immense challenges to the credibility of established Western media institutions.

Avatans Kumar is a recipient of the San Francisco Press Clubs Journalistic Excellence Award in 2021 and 2022.

