Prime Minister Modi gives boost to infrastructure investment





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed infrastructure investment, saying the country’s progress accelerates when modern roads and airports, among others, are built. The Prime Minister said that investing in infrastructure attracts more investment. His remarks followed the inauguration of the first section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa in Rajasthan. “When modern roads, stations, subways and airports are built, the country’s progress accelerates. Investment in infrastructure attracts even more investment. Over the past 9 years, the central government has continuously made huge investments in infrastructure,” the prime minister said. Highlighting that the Center has made infrastructure investments over the past nine years, Prime Minister Modi said the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two strong pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. “In this year’s budget, we have made a provision of Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure. This amount is five times the amount allocated in 2014. Rajasthan will benefit immensely from this investment,” he said. The Prime Minister said that the Delhi-Mumbai highway presents the developed face of India. “I am very proud to dedicate the first phase of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to the nation today. Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is one of the largest and most modern expressways. It exhibits the developed face of India. I congratulate the people of Dausa and the compatriots,” he said. “This modern connectivity will also benefit many tourist spots like Sariska Tiger Reserve, Keoladeo National Park and Ranthambore, Jaipur and Ajmer. Rajasthan has already attracted tourists from home and abroad, now its attraction will further increase,” Prime Minister Modi added while explaining the benefits of the highway. The opening of this section will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Jaipur from 5 hours to around 3.5 hours and give a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. Delhi Mumbai Expressway will be India’s longest highway with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, and travel time will be reduced by 50% from 24 hours to 12 hours. It will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. The highway will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, 8 major airports and 8 Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as branch lines to new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and the JNPT port.

