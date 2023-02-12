Donald Trump and Joe Biden have the same big problem





Donald Trump and Joe Biden Should Both Fear Ron DeSantis – Here’s Why: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis shouldn’t hire a decorator to makeover the Oval Office just yet, but according to a recent Monmouth University poll, he now holds a double single-digit lead over former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination.

(Subscribe to 19FortyFive’s new YouTube channel here.)

Donald Trump versus Ron

Fifty-three percent of voters polled said they would support DeSantis, compared to just 40 percent for Donald Trump.

It seems increasingly that many members of the GOP establishment are ready to leave Trump.

These 49% describing themselves as “strong” Republicans chose the governor of Florida, against 46 for the former president. Trump’s numbers are much worse for those who are “Republican leaning” where only 32% favored him, while 60% supported DeSantis.

In another survey, conducted by the conservative Club for Growth earlier this month, DeSantis had a 49-40% lead over Trump in a hypothetical matchup between the two.

Trump is currently the only Republican running for the 2024 presidential nomination, kicked off his campaign last November at a low-key event at least for the former president at his Mar-a-Largo home/club in Palm Beach, Florida.

“America’s comeback begins now,” Trump said during his announcement. He has since visited New Hampshire’s first state primary, where he hosted another smaller-than-usual event.

DeSantis is expected to announce a run for the White House, but hasn’t made it official yet. However, even speculation that the Florida governor might throw his hat in the ring was seen as the ultimate affront by Trump, who repeatedly called DeSantis a disloyalty.

“So when I hear he might show up, I consider that to be very unfair. But it’s not about loyalty, but for me it’s still about loyalty, but for a lot of people it’s not about loyalty,” Trump told reporters last month.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is expected to announce her campaign this month, but she is currently staying away at best and could seek to be the eventual candidate for vice president.

Ron DeSantis vs. Joe Biden

In addition to the baggage Trump could bring to the campaign, including his numerous lawsuits, there’s another factor at play as to why GOP voters are ready to move on. As an early January poll from the Club for Growth also revealed, Trump would lose in a rematch against President Joe Biden, receiving just 41% of Biden’s 48% support. That eight-point disadvantage is outside the poll’s three-point margin of error.

However, in a head-to-head matchup between Biden and DeSantis, the governor had the advantage of receiving 45% of the vote to Biden’s 42%. Another January poll, from Suffolk University, also showed DeSantis slightly beating the current commander-in-chief.

This is a big part of why Governor DeSantis doesn’t want to become DeSantis nominee too soon. Trump succeeded in 2016 by eliminating a crowded GOP field, so in the meantime the former president has less time to attack.

On the other hand, Biden must hope that Trump can succeed in destroying his opponents, including DeSantis.

The primary season is still a year away and there will be a lot going on between now and then. Still, DeSantis will remain the candidate for the Trump and Biden teams to watch.

BONUS: Kamala Harris should quit

BONUS: A nuclear war against Ukraine?

BONUS: Donald Trump looks desperate

Author’s experience and expertise

Managing Editor of 19FortyFive, Peter Suciu is a Michigan-based writer. He has contributed to over four dozen magazines, newspapers and websites with over 3,200 articles published during a twenty-year career in journalism. He writes regularly on military hardware, the history of firearms, cybersecurity, politics and international affairs. Peter is also a contributing writer for Forbes and Clearance Jobs. You can follow him on Twitter: @PeterSuciu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.19fortyfive.com/2023/02/donald-trump-and-joe-biden-have-the-same-big-problem/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos