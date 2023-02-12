Earthquake adds to Turkish leader’s woes ahead of election

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan came to power 20 years ago riding a wave of public outrage over the previous government’s handling of a deadly earthquake.

Now, three months from an election, Erdogan’s political future could hinge on how the public perceives his government’s response to an equally devastating natural disaster.

It will be a big challenge for Erdogan, who has established himself as an autocratic but efficient figure who gets the job done, said Soner Cagaptay, a Turkey expert at the Washington Institute and author of several books on Erdoğan.

The aftermath of a massive earthquake is not the only parallel to the 2002 elections. At the time, Turkey was in the midst of a financial crisis that was punishing its economy.

Today, Turkey’s economy is hammered by soaring inflation, and Erdogan has faced widespread criticism for his handling of the problem, which has left millions of poor and middle class people struggling to join the two ends.

Erdogan’s political rivals have already begun to criticize his government’s response to the earthquake, saying that over the course of two decades he has failed to prepare the country for the inevitable. Experts point to lax enforcement of building codes as a key reason this week’s earthquakes were so deadly. But with less than 100 days to go, Erdogan’s rivals have yet to field a candidate to run against him.

The memory of how Bulent Ecevit, the former prime minister, was undone by his mishandling of financial and natural disasters two decades ago must be on Erdogan’s mind as he tries to contain the double problem it faces today, analysts say.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck on February 6 was followed nine hours later by another powerful quake, killing more than 24,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

The devastation spans a wide swath of Turkey, affecting 10 southeastern provinces of the country, and has strained the ability of domestic and foreign crews to execute rescue efforts quickly. In the first days after the quake, Turkish television and social media showed people waiting helplessly next to piles of debris in freezing conditions, or using their bare hands to squeeze through the rubble.

Well, the outcome of relief efforts remains to be seen, whether sub-zero temperatures continue, whether casualties increase, whether international aid pouring in could make a difference, Cagaptay said.

Erdogan, who visited the area this week, acknowledged shortcomings in the early stages of the response but insisted everything was now under control.

If the disaster response is strong, the administration in power will be rewarded, likely in the polls if it is bad, on the contrary, Timothy Ash, an analyst at BlueBay Asset Management in London, wrote in an email.

Ecevit attributed the poor response after the 1999 earthquake that killed some 18,000 people to the scale of the destruction. Similarly, Erdogan said the response to this week’s earthquake, which he described as the strongest in the history of this geography, was hampered by wintry weather conditions and the destruction of a key airport. , making it difficult to quickly access those trapped in the rubble.

It is not possible to be prepared for such a catastrophe, Erdogan said, promising that we will not leave any of our citizens without care.

Although the bumpy response to the earthquake has so far not been great for Erdogan’s reputation, analysts say he has time to turn things around before elections scheduled for May 14.

He has the levers of state at his command and Turkish politics were not on a level playing field before the earthquake, said Hamish Kinnear, Middle East and North Africa analyst for the risk intelligence firm Verisk Maplecroft, in an email.

Immediately after the quake, Erdogan declared a three-month state of emergency, giving him the power to lavish public spending in these areas, said Kinnear, who believes an Erdogan victory is still likely.

Erdogan promised to donate 10,000 Turkish liras ($530) to people affected by the quake and subsidize their rent. On Friday, he said an additional 100 billion lira ($5.3 billion) would be allocated for post-quake efforts.

In the last presidential and legislative elections of 2018, Erdogan and his alliance for parliament won seven of the ten provinces devastated by earthquakes this week by an overwhelming majority. And in recent years he has imposed changes that have eliminated checks and balances between different branches of government, concentrating more power within the presidency.

In Turkey, freedom of expression is limited and the government largely controls the media, which means that television channels mainly show scenes of miracle rescues, while seeming to censor scenes of distress.

In the face of crushing inflation, Erdogan raised the minimum wage, pensions and salaries of civil servants. While these measures may have been popular with voters, others have earned him severe criticism.

For example, he has insisted on fighting inflation by repeatedly lowering interest rates to spur growth, a strategy that mainstream economists around the world say only makes the problem worse.

For now, all eyes are on the earthquake response.

In the hard-hit town of Adiyaman, Ahmet Aydin, a resident who lost six relatives as well as his home, shop and car in the quake, complained about the slow pace of emergency response. But he said he would never stop backing Erdogan, underscoring the Turkish leader’s potentially lasting appeal.

We trust our president, Aydin said. He would never leave us alone, he would never leave us hungry or thirsty. May Allah protect him.

Erdogan’s political rivals tell a different story.

This week, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey’s main opposition party, blamed the devastation on Erdogan’s two-decade rule.

Let me be very clear; if there is one person responsible for this process, it is Erdogan, Kilicdaroglu said in a video address. For 20 years, this government has not prepared the country for an earthquake.

He also accused the government of misspending taxes imposed following the 1999 earthquakes that were meant to prepare the country for future disasters.

As the death toll continues to rise with each passing day, Erdogan said the country’s leaders should strive to be above the political fray.

This is a time of unity and solidarity, he said on Wednesday. I cannot tolerate that at a time like this such dirty and negative campaigns are carried out in the name of fundamental political interests.

Bilginsoy reported from Istanbul.