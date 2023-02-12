Politics
BBC chairman made major errors of judgment over Boris Johnson loan move, MPs say
BBC chairman Richard Sharp made major errors of judgment in failing to declare his role in facilitating a loan to then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a parliamentary committee has heard.
Sharp is being investigated over potential conflicts of interest after allegations emerged that he helped secure an 800,000 ($987,000) loan guarantee for former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The former Goldman Sachs banker was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the House of Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee backed his nomination.
But in a strongly worded report published on February 12, the committee said Sharp failed to tell MPs about his role in facilitating the loan when he applied for the post of BBC chairman.
The committee said his omissions violated the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.
Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that relationship material, were major errors. judgment, which undermines confidence in the public appointments process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions, MPs said.
The panel concluded: Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.
Lending allegations
The Sunday Times reported on January 22 that Sharp, a Conservative donor and BBC presidential candidate at the time, was embroiled in talks over funding Johnson when the then Prime Minister found himself in financial difficulty in late 2020, shortly before Sharp was named chairman. of the public broadcaster.
According to the report, Sharp became involved in November 2020 after his friend Sam Blyth, a multi-millionaire Canadian businessman who is also a distant cousin of Johnson, floated the idea of acting as Johnson’s surety.
The report says Sharp in December 2020 introduced Blyth to Cabinet Secretary and Head of Civil Service Simon Case and spoke to the Prime Minister.
In a follow-up report published on January 29, The Sunday Times alleged that Johnson was warned by officials on December 22, 2020 to stop discussing his financial arrangements with Sharp, who was to be nominated for the BBC’s role in the next month.
The newspaper cited advice issued by Case, who said: Given the imminent announcement of Richard Sharp as the new chairman of the BBC, it is important that you no longer seek his advice on your personal financial matters.
Very unsatisfactory
Sharp insisted he did not arrange the loan and gave Johnson no financial advice, but admitted introducing Blyth to the Cabinet Office.
A spokesman for the former Prime Minister also said Sharp had never given Boris Johnson financial advice and that Mr Johnson had not asked him for financial advice.
But the DCMS committee said there was an unresolved issue as to why Case believed Sharp gave financial advice to Johnson.
Mr Sharp denied ever giving financial advice to the then Prime Minister, but was unable to explain the Cabinet Office’s decision to issue a memo to the Prime Minister advising him not to ask for money. ‘Further financial advice to Mr Sharp given his impending appointment as BBC chairman, said MPs, who called on the Cabinet Office to clear up the confusion.
Acting DCMS Committee Chair Damian Green said: The public nominations process can only work effectively if everyone is open and transparent, but Richard Sharp chose not to tell the nominating committee or our committee his involvement in facilitating a loan to Boris. Johnson.
Such a significant error in judgment meant that we were not in full possession of the facts when we had to decide on his suitability for the post of president of the BBC.
cronyism
A Sharp spokesman said the BBC chairman apologized for not telling the committee about the loan.
But he said: Mr Sharp thought he had sorted it out by proactively informing the Cabinet Secretary that he was applying for the job of BBC Chairman, and thus beyond Mr Blyth’s connection to Mr. Case, he recused himself.
At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case was something that needed to be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that in no not being a party to the case in the future, he would be excluded from any conflict.
Lucy Powell, Labour’s shadow culture secretary, said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable, as it casts serious doubt on the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC.
Tory cronyism is dragging the BBC down when we should be making it the cornerstone of our creative economy.
PA Media contributed to this report.
|
