Iranian President Raisi to meet Xi Jinping in China





BEIJING, Feb. 12 (EFE).- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will pay a state visit to China next week for a two-day trip following an invitation from his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Sunday. Foreign Affairs. Raisi will visit the Asian nation between Feb. 14 and 16, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. No other details of the visit were given. Xi and Raisi met in September 2022 in Samarkand (Uzbekistan) at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) where Iran drafted a memorandum for its membership in the organization, which includes Russia, China, the Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan. At the summit, Xi said China is willing to “strengthen cooperation” with Iran within the framework of the SCO and expressed support for Iran “in safeguarding its national sovereignty and dignity. national”. Xi said China would continue to play a “constructive role” in reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached in 2015 on Iran’s nuclear program, and said Beijing would support Iran to “safeguard its rights and legitimate interests”. “We are ready to increase our communication and coordination with Iran to achieve further progress in our bilateral relations,” the Chinese leader said. Raisi said Iran was “firmly committed to enhancing cooperation” with China and “intensifying exchanges at various levels to further develop the Iran-China comprehensive strategic partnership.” China and Iran signed a 25-year economic cooperation agreement in 2021 to boost Chinese investment in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors. Tehran, a major hydrocarbon producer that has been hit hard by US sanctions, has agreed to provide Beijing with a stable supply of oil and gas at competitive prices. The China-Iran partnership began to take shape during Xi’s visit to Tehran in January 2016, where 17 cooperation agreements were signed and a plan to boost trade to $600 billion within a decade was drawn up. In recent years, Beijing has repeatedly voiced its opposition to US sanctions on Iran and backed the resumption of talks to restore the Iran nuclear deal, which Washington abandoned in 2018. EFE lcl/ch/smq

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.laprensalatina.com/iranian-president-raisi-to-meet-xi-jinping-in-china/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos