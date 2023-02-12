



President Jokowi present at the CFD, the inhabitants of Medan enthusiastic and surprised

Contrary to usual, the Car Free Day (CFD) in Medan City on Sunday (12/2) morning looked different and the atmosphere immediately became excited as President Joko Widodo was present among the locals who were exercising around Medan Merdeka Square. Using a bicycle, President Jokowi accompanied by Governor of North Sumatra Edy Rahmayadi and Mayor of Medan Bobby Nasution exercised in the CFD area. Next, President Jokowi, along with Edy Rahmayadi and Bobby Nasution, along with members of Forkopimda from North Sumatra, marched from the front of the station to the intersection of the Lonsum building, then headed towards the Bloc Post. Many residents present at the CFD were both surprised and amused by the presence of the number one of this country. It seemed like locals were running excitedly to get a close look at President Jokowi, with some even shouting calling and waving their hands just to say hello while pointing their cellphones. One of the residents exercising at the CFD, Nirwan, did not expect President Jokowi to be at the CFD. According to him, almost every Sunday morning, he and his wife go to the new CFD to play sports, it is a very extraordinary time because of President Jokowi. “I didn’t expect President Jokowi to come to Medan to see CFD, it’s amazing,” said Nirwan who was present with his wife. Nirwan also admitted that at first he quietly strolled around Merdeka Square from 6 a.m., but in the middle of the road he saw a busy atmosphere and even guarded the presidential guard. In fact, there was Pak Jokowi and the governor. of North Sumatra and the Mayor of Medan. “We were surprised, we did not expect our President to be like that (to be present in the middle of the CFD)”, he said while explaining that he had not had time to take a photo with the President but that he had time to take a video of Pak Jokowi’s moment. The same was conveyed by Adinda, a resident of Petisah who exercised at the CFD. He also did not expect to salute President Jokowi for taking part in sports activities with CFD residents. Even though he knew President Jokowi was in Medan, he thought he had returned to Jakarta. “I didn’t expect him to be there, I thought I was back in Jakarta. It turned out that Mr. President Jokowi was doing sports at CFD, I salute him,” he said. . Adinda admitted that she knew President Jokowi was there when she walked to see the crowd, it turned out there was Pak Jokowi with North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi and Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution. “Even though I didn’t have time to take a photo together, I took a photo of President Jokowi with a cell phone,” he said. Moreover, the atmosphere of the CFD around Merdeka Square was filled with various activities, be it sports or entertainment, even the MSME stalls also bustled and animated the CFD. On the CFD’s main stage, residents who had completed their exercises seemed to enjoy the musical entertainment and door prizes. Source: Ministry of Communication and Informatics of the city of Medan

