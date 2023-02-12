PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Mumbai expressway





Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa on Sunday. The Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section is expected to significantly reduce travel time between the national capital and Jaipur. The Prime Minister pressed the button on a remote control to mark the laying of the foundations / inauguration of a total of four projects, including the first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, worth more than Rs 18,000 crore. Modi said when the government invests in highway projects, ports, railways, fiber optics and opens medical colleges, it strengthens traders, small traders and industries. “Investment in infrastructure attracts more investment.” Developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore, this first completed section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway will give a major boost to the economic development of the entire region. Modi said the new section will halve the travel time between Jaipur and Delhi. The prime minister said those traveling to Delhi for work can now return home in the evening after completing their task. The prime minister said rural “haats” are springing up around the highway where local artisans can sell their wares. He said the highway will benefit Sariska National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Ranthambore National Park as well as cities such as Jaipur and Ajmer. Rajasthan is already known for its tourism sector and the attraction will further increase with the new infrastructure project, the prime minister has said. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other leaders were on stage during the ceremony. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link. While Gehlot joined the program from the chief minister’s residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the event from a function in Nuh district. Earlier, the PMO said that Modi’s focus on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine for growth, development and connectivity in the ‘New India’ is materializing in the construction of a number of of world-class highways underway across the country. The Delhi-Mumbai highway will be the longest in India with a length of 1,386 km. It will reduce the travel distance between Delhi and Mumbai by 12% from 1,424 km to 1,242 km, while travel time will be reduced by 50% from the current 24 hours to 12 hours, he said. . The highway will pass through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and as many Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and JNPT Port . It will have a catalytic impact on the development trajectory of all neighboring regions, thereby making a major contribution to the economic transformation of the country, the PMO said. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

