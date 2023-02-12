Greece and Turkey call for better relations after earthquake
Antakya, Turkey
Greece’s foreign minister traveled to Turkey on Sunday to show his support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, despite a long-running rivalry between the two NATO nations.
Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was warmly welcomed by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to images shown on public television ERT, before boarding helicopters for the quake-affected regions.
His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkey since the earthquake.
“I would like to convey to the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people the warmest condolences of the Mitsotakis government and the entire Greek people for the losses suffered after the two devastating earthquakes,” Dendias said during a press conference with Cavusoglu in Antakya, referring to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
“It shows the solidarity of the Greek people with Turkey and the Turkish people. Greece was one of the first countries to call and offer help to Turkey after the earthquake,” Cavusoglu added.
‘Dialogue’
Greece and Turkey have a history of rivalry that dates back centuries, but it has been exacerbated by territorial and energy disputes and more recently by explosive threats of invasion by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
But the two neighbors, who sit on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in times of natural disaster.
Cavusoglu recalled the mutual aid during the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Greece in 1999, when he said at the time that “we don’t have to wait for another earthquake to develop our relations” .
“I said that as a private citizen then, but I think the same now as Turkey’s foreign minister,” he said. “I hope we will make efforts to find a solution to our disagreements through dialogue in a sincere way.”
Dendias also said that “we don’t need to wait for natural disasters to improve our relations”, while adding that Greece’s effort to help Turkey would continue.
The Greek government has so far sent 80 tons of medical and first aid equipment as well as rescuers who, together with other European rescuers, have rescued 205 people, Dendias said.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos