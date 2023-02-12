Greece and Turkey call for better relations after earthquake

Greece’s foreign minister traveled to Turkey on Sunday to show his support after the country was hit by a devastating earthquake last Monday, despite a long-running rivalry between the two NATO nations.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias was warmly welcomed by his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, according to images shown on public television ERT, before boarding helicopters for the quake-affected regions.

His arrival marks the first visit by a European minister to Turkey since the earthquake.

“I would like to convey to the Turkish leadership and the Turkish people the warmest condolences of the Mitsotakis government and the entire Greek people for the losses suffered after the two devastating earthquakes,” Dendias said during a press conference with Cavusoglu in Antakya, referring to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“It shows the solidarity of the Greek people with Turkey and the Turkish people. Greece was one of the first countries to call and offer help to Turkey after the earthquake,” Cavusoglu added.

‘Dialogue’

Greece and Turkey have a history of rivalry that dates back centuries, but it has been exacerbated by territorial and energy disputes and more recently by explosive threats of invasion by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But the two neighbors, who sit on seismic fault lines, also have a tradition of helping each other in times of natural disaster.





Cavusoglu recalled the mutual aid during the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Greece in 1999, when he said at the time that “we don’t have to wait for another earthquake to develop our relations” .

“I said that as a private citizen then, but I think the same now as Turkey’s foreign minister,” he said. “I hope we will make efforts to find a solution to our disagreements through dialogue in a sincere way.”

Dendias also said that “we don’t need to wait for natural disasters to improve our relations”, while adding that Greece’s effort to help Turkey would continue.

The Greek government has so far sent 80 tons of medical and first aid equipment as well as rescuers who, together with other European rescuers, have rescued 205 people, Dendias said.