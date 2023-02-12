Politics
Sharp under pressure to quit BBC after report finds major mistakes over Johnson loan
Sunday, February 12, 2023 1:49 p.m.
BBC chairman Richard Sharp was told his position was ‘increasingly untenable’ today after a report revealed that significant errors of judgment had been made while helping to organize a guarantee of £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson as Sharp applied for top BBC job.
The former JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs Sharp banker, who is a friend and former adviser to the then Prime Minister, facilitated an introduction for Johnson’s distant cousin, businessman Sam Blyth, who allegedly suggested to act as a loan guarantor to his relative in 2020.
A report from a panel of cross-party MPs today said Sharp had failed to give all the facts in order to judge his suitability as a candidate for public office, in a damning Labor report.
Sharps’ spokesperson said the BBC did not stage the introduction, as first reported by the Sunday Timesand did not participate in the loan agreement.
Appearing before MPs on the House’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee last week, Sharp denied giving Johnson advice on his finances.
But the DCMS committee reportreleased today, strongly condemned Sharp’s failure to mention his involvement in events surrounding the loan while he was out for the job.
Sharp did not apply the same standards of openness and candor as when he raised the issue of facilitating the introduction with Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, MPs said.
There is no doubt that Sharp’s decision not to disclose its involvement in the loan guarantee deprived this committee of the opportunity to fulfill its oversight role, they added.
Only Johnson was fully aware of Sharp’s potential conflict at the time of the appointment.
The committee initially backed him as the government’s first candidate for BBC chairman in early 2021, but the choice is ultimately made by the prime minister while being advised by the culture secretary and a panel.
Sharp admitted, according to the report, that his failure to disclose had embarrassed the BBC, but had potentially been misinterpreted.
His decision to get involved and his lack of disclosure were significant errors in judgment that undermine trust and could deter qualified people from applying for positions, according to the report.
Government ministers were criticized as highly unsatisfactory by MPs for using their initial report on Sharp as a defense of the process when they did not have all the facts at the time.
Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process, MPs added.
Sharps’ spokesman told the BBC he appreciated there was information which the committee felt it should have been made aware of and that he regretted and apologized for it, but believed he had acted in good faith.
Lucy Powell, shadow culture secretary, said the report was damning and made Sharp’s position increasingly untenable.
She said: This is because it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which is so fundamental to trust in the BBC. Tory cronyism drags down the BBC when we should be building it as the cornerstone of our creative economy.
The Lib Dems called on the ministerial ethics adviser to open an investigation, describing Rishi Sunak as powerless to stop the deafening drumbeat of sordidness.
Reviews of Sharps’ hiring and any potential conflicts of interest are also carried out by the public appointments watchdog and the BBC’s own internal review.
Andrew Mitchell, Minister for International Development, told the BBC there was a need to wait for the reports to be completed, adding: We must be fair to all parties, including Richard Sharp.
No10 and the BBC have been approached for comment.
