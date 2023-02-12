Politics
‘Delhi-Mumbai Expressway magnificent picture of India’s development’: PM Modi at the inaugural event – The Economic Times Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Dausa, Rajasthan. “The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering at the inaugural event.
-
05:29
“Delhi-Mumbai Expressway magnificent picture of India’s development”: PM Modi at the inaugural event
Views: 325
-
03:47
Now reach Delhi to Jaipur in 2-3 hours, thanks to the Delhi-Mumbai highway
Views: 1646
-
01:45
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai highway: All you need to know
Views: 4399
-
02:40
Maharashtra: Nagpur Highway ‘Test Ride’ by Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis Ahead of Prime Minister’s Inauguration, Watch!
Views: 1562
-
01:09
I ensure that before December 2024, India’s road infrastructure will be like America, says Nitin Gadkari
Views: 1865
-
03:14
Watch: Srinagar-Leh highway reopens in record 73 days thanks to efforts of Border Road Organization
Views: 1341
-
03:00
The 2022 budget should see a 30% increase in the allocation of funds for the road transport sector
Views: 2745
-
01:14
Mumbai: We are building 26 green express highways, tunnels worth 2 lakh cr, says Nitin Gadkari
Views: 1602
-
03:33
Dispute over OLA, Uber’s cancellation policy: Uber issues statement on passenger grievance
Views: 18466
-
01:43
Delhi Mumbai Expressway: Narmada Steel Bridge Built in Record Time of 32 Months, Says Nitin Gadkari
Views: 5537
-
01:35
The Center sets a target of reducing the number of road traffic deaths by 50% by 2024: Nitin Gadkari
Views: 1211
-
02:11
FASTag mandatory for all vehicles, violators must pay double toll
Views: 14237
-
01:57
Nitin Gadkari inaugurates NH projects worth Rs 4,127 crores in Nagaland
Views: 1064
-
00:45
7 dead and 35 injured in bus crash on Agra-Lucknow highway
Views: 5964
-
01:18
Bengaluru: Ola back on the roads as Karnataka government lifts ban
Views: 4922
-
02:05
Karnataka: Ola taxis banned in Bengaluru for 6 months for license violation
Views: 11895
-
01:17
Madras HC orders NHAI to provide VIP lane at all toll plazas
Views: 1517
-
03:24
NHAI threatens to ban top infrastructure companies for three years
Views: 1788
Related Videos
|
Sources
2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/transportation/roadways/delhi-mumbai-expressway-magnificent-picture-of-developing-india-pm-modi-at-inaugural-event/videoshow/97840459.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Investors need to embrace these stocks we love
- ‘Delhi-Mumbai Expressway magnificent picture of India’s development’: PM Modi at the inaugural event – The Economic Times Video
- Siddhant Chaturvedi calls his Bollywood ‘Avengers’
- Halo sands rotten throne early access free download
- Sweet Transit Forging Forward Early Access Free Download
- Terra Invicta v0.3.59 Early Access Free Download
- Pathaan box office collection day 18: Shah Rukh Khans film sees huge jump on third Saturday
- Georgia Football hires former Mississippi State power assistant Markell Clark
- Jokowi calls Merdeka Square to become a landmark of Medan city
- Turkey and Syria earthquake: Controversial Israeli rabbi describes disaster as ‘divine justice’
- Actor Madhavan is a proud dad after his son wins medals
- Russia suffers highest casualties since first week of invasion