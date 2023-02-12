



‘Delhi-Mumbai Expressway magnificent picture of India’s development’: PM Modi at the inaugural event – The Economic Times Video | HE now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a 246 km stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai highway in Dausa, Rajasthan. “The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the gathering at the inaugural event. Related Videos 05:29 “Delhi-Mumbai Expressway magnificent picture of India’s development”: PM Modi at the inaugural event Views: 325

