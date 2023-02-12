Grief turns to tension after Turkey earthquake

ANTAKIA Six days after a massive earthquake killed more than 28,000 people in Syria and Turkey, grief and disbelief are turning to anger and tension at the feeling that there has been an ineffective, unjust response and disproportionate to the historical catastrophe.

Many people in Turkey are expressing their frustration that the rescue operations have been painfully slow and valuable time has been lost during the narrow window to find living people under the rubble.

Others, particularly in the southern province of Hatay near the Syrian border, say the Turkish government has been slow to provide assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are both political and political reasons. and nuns.

In Adiyaman, in southeastern Turkey, Elif Busra Ozturk waited on Saturday outside the wreckage of a building where her uncle and aunt were trapped, believed dead and where the bodies of two of her cousins ​​had already been found.

For three days I waited outside for help. Nobody came. There were so few rescue teams that they could only intervene where they were sure there were people alive, she said.

At the same building complex, Abdullah Tas, 66, said he slept in a car near the building where his son, daughter-in-law and four grandchildren were buried. He said rescuers first arrived four days after the quake. The Associated Press could not independently verify his claim.

What good is it to the people under the rubble? He asked.

The feeling that not enough is being done to free buried family members has also spread to other parts of the earthquake zone. In the ancient city of Antakya, a group of onlookers stood behind police tape on Saturday to watch bulldozers claw at a high-rise luxury apartment building that had toppled on its side.

More than 1,000 residents were in the 12-story building when the quake struck, according to family members monitoring recovery efforts. Hundreds of people were still inside, they said, but complained that efforts to free them had been slow and sketchy.

It’s an atrocity, I don’t know what to say, said Bediha Kanmaz, 60, whose son and 7-month-old grandson had already been dragged out dead from the building locked in an embrace and whose step- daughter was still inside. .

We open the body bags to see if they are ours, check if they are our children. Let’s even check the ones that are torn, she said of herself and other grieving family members.

Kanmaz blamed the Turkish government for its slow response and accused the national rescue service of not doing enough to recover people alive.

She and others in Antakya expressed the belief that the presence of a large minority of Alevis, an Anatolian Islamic tradition that differs from Sunni and Shia Islam and Alawites in Syria, had made them a low priority. for the government, because traditionally few Alevis vote for Turkish. Ruling party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. There was no evidence, however, that the area was neglected for sectarian reasons.

Erdogan said on Wednesday that post-quake efforts were underway in the 10 quake-hit provinces and called allegations of no help from state institutions like military lies, false slander. He has recognized shortcomings. Officials said rescue efforts in Hatay were initially complicated by the destruction of the local airport runway and poor road conditions.

Anger at the extent of the destruction, however, is not limited to individuals. The Turkish authorities have been hold or issue warrants of detention for dozens of people allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed, and the Minister of Justice has pledged to punish anyone responsible.

Kanmaz blamed the negligence of the developer of the building where his family was killed.

If I could wrap my hands around the contractor’s neck, I’d tear him to shreds, she said.

The contractor, who oversaw construction of the 250-unit building, was detained at Istanbul airport on Friday before boarding a flight from the country, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported. On Saturday, he was officially arrested. His lawyer suggested the public was looking for a scapegoat.

In Turkey’s multi-ethnic south, other tensions are brewing. Some expressed frustration that Syrian refugees who lived in the region after fleeing a devastating civil war in their own country strain the sparse welfare system and compete for resources with the Turkish people.

There are a lot of poor people in Hatay but they don’t give us any social assistance, they give it to the Syrians. They give Syrians so much, Kanmaz said. There are more Syrians than Turks here.

There were signs on Saturday that tensions could boil over.

Two German aid groups and the Austrian armed forces have temporarily halted rescue work in the Hatay area, citing the tense situation and fear for the safety of their personnel. They resumed work after the Turkish military secured the area, the Austrian Defense Ministry spokesman tweeted.

There is growing tension between different groups in Turkey, Lt. Col. Pierre Kugelweis of the Austrian Armed Forces told the APA news agency. Shots were reportedly fired.

German news agency dpa reported that the head of operations of the aid group ISAR Germany, Steven Berger, said that one can see that grief is slowly giving way to anger in Turkey’s disaster-stricken regions. earthquake.

For Kanmaz, it’s both grief and anger.

I’m mad. Life is over, she said. We live for our children; what matters most to us are our children. We exist if they exist. Now it’s over. Everything you see here is finished.

Emrah Gurel in Adiyaman, Turkey, Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, Suzan Fraser in Ankara, Turkey, and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

