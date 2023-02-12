Joko Widodo and Edy Rahmayadi Gowes Together Around Medan City – Online Public Forum





mimbarumum.co.id – Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra) Edy Rahmayadi visited the city of Medan with Indonesian President Joko Widodo. The two of them also stopped at Merdeka Square and the Medan Bloc Post at Jalan Pos Number 2, Medan. Edy Rahmayadi, as governor of North Sumatra, said he would continue to support the development of Medan city. Moreover, the city of Medan is an icon of North Sumatra and is the capital of the province of North Sumatra. “Of course, the provincial government will support the development and construction of all regions, especially Medan which is the face of North Sumatra,” Edy Rahmayadi said after riding with Joko Widodo on Sunday (12/2/2023 ). – Advertisement – There are several major roads in the city of Medan which have been traveled by Indonesian President, Governor of North Sumatra and Mayor of Medan Bobby Afif Nasution including Jalan Guru Patimpus, Captain Maulana Lubis, Imam Bonjol, Suprapto and Ahmad Yani. Edy Rahmayadi hopes that by riding a bicycle, Indonesian President Joko Widodo will be able to see the current city of Medan up close and in detail. “If we cycle, we will be able to see more closely and in more detail the paths we are on, this is what we hope so that the president can give directives concerning the layout of the city of Medan”, said Edy Rahmayadi. After cycling, Joko Widodo said that Merdeka Square will become a landmark for the city of Medan. He hopes that within two years Merdeka Square, currently being revitalized, will be able to host various events for the community. – Advertisement – “In a year or two there will be major changes, the layout of Merdeka Square, the layout of Kesawan, of course it will be full of events, I think it will become a landmark of the city,” said said Joko Widodo. According to Joko Widodo, this arrangement requires courage and also integration because it involves many parties. Even so, he was sure the results would be excellent. “It takes courage because some are voluntary, some are not, some belong to BUMN, some are private, some are private, the difficulty is to integrate them. I see it has started and the results are very good,” said Joko Widodo. Accompanying Joko Widodo Gowes on a visit to the city of Medan, among others, the North Sumatra Regional Police Chief, Police Inspector General Panca Putra Simanjuntak, I/BB Military Commander, Major General Achmad Daniel Chardin and the head of the North Sumatra Regional Chief, Brigadier General Asep Jauhari Puja Laksana. Several political figures and community leaders from North Sumatra were also seen. Reporter: Siti Amelia



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mimbarumum.co.id/joko-widodo-bareng-edy-rahmayadi-gowes-bareng-keliling-kota-medan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos