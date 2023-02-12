Revealed! This caused the total failure of the industrialization of Jokowi

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Industrialization, which is currently intensifying under the government of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is considered a failure. This was revealed by Senior Economist Faisal Basri.

Faisal felt that the level of investment in Indonesia was relatively high compared to other countries. But unfortunately, these investments were not properly managed, not to mention that the majority was destined for the construction sector in the form of buildings, offices, shopping centers, etc., which according to him had no impact on the production side. Meanwhile, investment in machinery and equipment is only 10-11% of total investment.

“The use of investment in Indonesia is wasteful, not good quality, that’s all, it’s the investment I showed you earlier. If you look at the majority of blues, what shape have- they? Buildings, buildings, offices, all kinds of construction buildings, these buildings are for example shopping malls, he sells more and more imported goods, “he explained to CNBC Indonesia, Friday (10/2 /2023).

“So investing in buildings to speed up the entry of imported goods, yes the economic benefits are small but the benefits are great in what form? Machinery and equipment is almost certainly called industry, but look at how much it can produce various types of goods that are only 10-11% real,” he continued.

He felt that President Jokowi did not push for accelerated industrialization but only focused on completing infrastructure projects. This is what causes the weakness of industrial facilities and capital in Indonesia.

“Pak Jokowi didn’t ask for accelerated industrialization or not, but all the infrastructure projects were completed before he stepped down, so more buildings had to be completed, that’s the point. The industry is so dumb that’s why Pak Jokowi rarely talks about machine vision, rarely what he’s talking about is downstream,” he says.

Faisal’s statement relates to the President’s request some time ago that his staff immediately complete infrastructure projects before 2024, including the National Capital Project (IKN).

Apart from this, according to Faisal, the cause of the failure of industrialization in the Jokowi era was the reluctance of banks to extend credit to the goods-producing sector. According to Faisal, one of the developing service sectors is banking, but unfortunately, this sector is shifting its services towards financial services. Therefore, industrial capital does not grow.

According to him, the banks actually help support the country’s finances by becoming the main players in buying government bonds rather than channeling credit to the public. as a result

“It’s kinda hard for me to say no, I’ll show it to you again, the culprits are all the government. Don’t you believe it? I don’t want this slander, I’m going to show it so that the government has more debt, said Ms. Sri Mulyani, for sure, yes, for sure, but look at the behavior of the government who has more and more debt, who has bought the most public debt?, explained The bank. It was before the crisis (2020 because of the Covid -19) the banks were buying, rather than distributing credit, to buy public debt”, he explained.

“No less than 31.4%, or almost a third of government bonds were bought by banks, especially those that refuse to distribute credit to industries,” he continued.

Furthermore, he said Indonesia’s economy has been getting sicker and sicker since a large number of government debt securities were not sold during the pandemic. As a result, it was purchased by Bank Indonesia under a burden sharing agreement. According to him, this has exacerbated the proportion of the economy in which half of the public debt is covered by the central bank and the banks.

“So, from service to service, from financial services to financial services, now confirms the quality of our growth. In my opinion, it is not entirely the fault of the bank but the fault of the government,” Faisal said.

He believed that this mistake stemmed from the government’s error in making cessions to the state-owned enterprise banks (BUMN). Where, in practice, public banks inject funds into companies that cannot pay their debts and form consortia on infrastructure projects.

“The banks were never asked to extend credit to the industry, so it’s not entirely the bank’s fault. So the mission was wrong,” Faisal concluded.

