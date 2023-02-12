Turkey arrests contractors linked to fallen buildings after earthquakes

As rescuers still pulled a lucky few from the rubble six days after two earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, Turkish officials have arrested or issued arrest warrants for some 130 people who allegedly participated in the construction of buildings that collapsed and crushed their occupants.

The death toll from Monday’s earthquakes stood at 28,191 with more than 80,000 more injured on Sunday morning and was certain to rise as bodies continued to emerge.

As desperation also fueled rage over the painfully slow rescue efforts, attention turned to who was responsible for not better preparing people in the earthquake-prone region that includes an area of ​​Syria that was already suffering from years of civil war.

Even though Turkey has, on paper, building codes that meet today’s earthquake engineering standards, they are too rarely enforced, which is why thousands of buildings have collapsed sideways or crashed into residents. .

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said late on Saturday that warrants had been issued for the detention of 131 people suspected of being responsible for collapsing buildings.

Turkey’s justice minister has vowed to punish anyone responsible, and prosecutors have begun collecting building samples to prove the materials used in the constructions. The quakes were powerful, but victims, experts and residents across Turkey blame poor construction for compounding the devastation.

Istanbul airport authorities on Sunday arrested two contractors held responsible for the destruction of several buildings in Adiyaman, private news agency DHA and other media reported. The couple are said to be on their way to Georgia.

Two other people were arrested in Gaziantep province on suspicion of knocking down columns to make room in a collapsed building, state-run Anadolu news agency said.

A day earlier, Turkey’s Justice Ministry announced the planned establishment of earthquake-related crime investigation offices. The offices would aim to identify contractors and others responsible for construction work, collect evidence, instruct experts including architects, geologists and engineers, and verify building permits and building permits. ‘occupation.

A building contractor was arrested by authorities at Istanbul airport on Friday before he could board a flight out of the country. He was the contractor of a 12-storey luxury building in the historic city of Antakya, in Hatay province, the collapse of which claimed countless lives.

The detentions could help direct public anger at builders and contractors, diverting attention from local and state officials who allowed seemingly substandard construction to go ahead. The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogans, already burdened by an economic slowdown and high inflation, faces legislative and presidential elections in May.

Survivors, many of whom lost loved ones, also expressed frustration and anger at authorities. Rescue teams have been overwhelmed by widespread damage to roads and airports, making it even harder to race against time.

Erdogan acknowledged earlier in the week that the initial response had been hampered by the extensive damage. He said the worst-hit area was 310 miles in diameter and home to 13.5 million people in Turkey. During a tour of quake-damaged towns on Saturday, Erdogan said a disaster of this magnitude was rare, and again called it the disaster of the century.

Rescuers, including crews from other countries, continued to probe the rubble in hopes of finding other survivors who could still beat the ever-increasing odds. Thermal imaging cameras were used to probe the piles of concrete and metal, while rescuers demanded silence so they could hear the voices of those trapped.

Two sisters were pulled from wreckage on Sunday in the town of Adiyaman, 153 hours after the quake, according to HaberTurk TV, which also broadcast the live rescue of a 6-year-old boy pulled from the rubble of his home in Adiyaman. The child was wrapped in a space blanket and transported in an ambulance. An exhausted lifeguard removed his surgical mask and took a deep breath as a group of women could be heard crying with joy.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca released a video of a young girl wearing a navy blue jumper who was rescued. Good news at the 150th hour. Rescued recently by crews. There is always hope! he tweeted.

The efforts of a team of Italian and Turkish rescuers also paid off when they pulled a 35-year-old man from wreckage in the hard-hit city of Antakya. The man, Mustafa Sarigul, appeared to be unharmed as he was carried on a stretcher to an ambulance, private broadcaster NTV reported.

Overnight, a child was also freed in Nizip town of Gaziantep, state agency Anadolu reported, while a 32-year-old woman was rescued from the ruins of an eight-storey building in the city ​​of Antakya. The woman, a teacher named Meltem, asked for tea as soon as she came out, according to NTV.

In Kahramanmaras, near the epicenter of the first magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck early Monday morning, efforts were underway to reach a survivor detected by sniffer dogs under a now pancake seven-story building, NTV reported.

Those found alive, however, remained the rare exception.

A large makeshift cemetery was under construction on Saturday in the suburbs of Antakya. Backhoes and bulldozers dug pits in the field as trucks and ambulances loaded with black body bags continually arrived. The hundreds of graves, spaced no more than three feet apart, were marked with simple wooden planks set vertically into the ground.

The picture is less clear of the fate on the other side of the border in Syria.

The death toll in the rebel-held region of northwest Syria has reached 2,166, according to the White Helmets relief group. The total death toll in Syria stood at 3,553 on Saturday, although the 1,387 deaths reported in government-controlled parts of the country have not been updated for days.