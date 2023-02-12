BBC chairman made ‘errors of judgement’ in Boris Johnson loan deal: UK House panel





London, Feb 12 (IANS) BBC Chairman Richard Sharp made “significant errors of judgement” when he failed to declare his role in facilitating a 2020 loan to the Prime Minister time Boris Johnson revealed a British parliamentary inquiry, according to ‘Variety’. Sharp, a banker and former president of the Royal Academy of Arts, was appointed in January 2021 on the recommendation of Oliver Dowden, then Secretary of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), and Boris Johnson, who was still prime minister. at the time, ‘Variety reports’. An article in ‘The Sunday Times’ in January alleged that Johnson had put forward the recommendation just weeks after Sharp ‘helped secure security on a loan of up to £800,000 [$990,000 ]for Johnson. According to ‘The Sunday Times’, Sharp was drawn into Johnson’s finances while dining with Prime Minister and businessman Sam Blyth, a friend and “distant cousin” of Johnson. The report said Blyth had agreed to act as guarantor for the loan and wanted Sharp’s “advice on the best course of action”. Sharp, ‘Variety’ note, appeared before a parliamentary inquiry called by the DCMS committee on February 7 and said: “I never gave advice to (the former) prime minister. He never asked for it. .I don’t know anything about his personal financial affairs.” The committee, which also interviewed Sharp before his appointment as BBC chairman, found that Sharp had introduced Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and repeatedly asked him why he had not disclosed the matter during his the interview. Sharp, in turn, has repeatedly said he was following “due process”. The commission’s report, published on Sunday and quoted by ‘Variety’, points out: “Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to become involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not disclosing that material relationship, were significant errors in judgment, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions. » The report added, according to ‘Variety’: “The failure of Mr. Sharp to disclose his actions to the panel and committee, despite believing it to be entirely appropriate, constitutes a violation of expected standards. people applying for such public appointments… Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on confidence in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.”

