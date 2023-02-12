Visit of the Greek Foreign Minister to Turkey





ATHENS Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited the struck by an earthquake regions of Turkey on Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu. The visit was part of a new round of so-called earthquake diplomacy between the two worried allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not outright hostile. Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries nearly went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea. In August 1999, a magnitude 7.6 quake hit Turkey, killing around 18,000; the following month, a 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Greek capital, Athens, killing 143 people. In both cases, the two countries sent rescuers to help each other in their efforts. The warming of bilateral relations has been widely covered by international media. Cavusoglu recalled a letter he had sent, as a private citizen, to TIME magazine at the time. At the time, I said that we shouldn’t wait for another earthquake to improve our relations. I repeat it now, as Foreign Minister of Turkey. We must make efforts to improve our relations, Cavusoglu said. I want to fully subscribe to what Mevlut said: that we should not wait for natural disasters to improve our relations, Dendias said later. The two countries are at odds over the search for natural resources in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey has also accused Greece of militarizing some Aegean islands in violation of international treaties, a charge Greece has strongly denied. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often threatened Greece that Turkish troops would come “suddenly one night, and mentioned that the new Turkish Tayfun missiles might reach Athens. Such rhetoric has, at least for now, been shelved. Erdogan spoke on the phone with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, with whom he said he would never speak again. The two Greek officials called Erdogan to express their condolences to the earthquake victims and assure him of Greek support. Publicly and on social media, Greeks have expressed support for Turkey, with the exception of some on the extreme nationalist fringe. Greek trade unions have taken the initiative to collect aid for displaced people. At all sporting events on Saturday, a minute’s silence was observed for the victims. Cavusoglu and Dendias visited the Antakya operations center, where they were briefed on the latest developments regarding the evacuation and rescue effort, as well as the humanitarian needs that have arisen. They also saw the extent of the devastation from the air, on a helicopter trip. Dendias and Cavusoglu also visited the camp where Greek and international units are based. Rescuers from EU countries extracted a total of 205 survivors from the ruins, Dendias said in a joint appearance with Cavusoglu. The Greek effort will not stop there, Dendias said. Greece will do everything to support Turkey, whether bilaterally or as a member of the European Union. Cavusoglu particularly thanked the Greek rescuers for their superhuman efforts around the clock over the past week. We noted that all Greeks, not just the rescuers, were delighted after each rescue…Good neighborly relations show in these difficult days,” he said.

