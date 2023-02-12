Analysis: After the spy balloon, can China and the United States talk to each other again?

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) – When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to Beijing this month, he chose his words carefully. China’s launch of a spy balloon on a high-altitude trip over the United States was unacceptable and irresponsible, he said, but he was postponing – not canceling – his visit.

A week later the Chinese balloon was shot down, the trip is still unscheduled and the Friday and Saturday shooting down of two unidentified planes over Alaska and Canada has raised questions about whether an adversary had sent more spy ships into North American airspace.

Still, analysts say, the two countries have good reason to manage their disagreements. The question now is when, not if, they will find their way back to the negotiating table.

“Secretary Blinken … talked about postponing the trip, not canceling it, or ending all foreseeable high-level communications with the Chinese government,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake said last week. Sullivan. “It will not arrive.”

China wants to revive its economy, still reeling from the crushing zero-Covid policy. To that end, Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to improve relations that hit a dangerous low in August with the visit to Taiwan of then-US President Nancy Pelosi, and persuade US lawmakers not to impose new rules. aimed at thwarting China’s efforts to produce advanced products. semiconductors.

And while US watchers had little hope for Blinken’s trip to China, diplomats say a high-level visit is needed to put a “floor” on the relationship and make progress on issues ranging from fentanyl Chinese to Americans detained in the country.

OUTRAGE AND HYPOCRISY

The resumption of the talks will not be easy. The balloon flight sparked outrage in Washington, with politicians criticizing the US military and US President Joe Biden for not shooting it down when it first entered US airspace.

China’s Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to Washington’s spying allegations, saying the balloon was a civilian research device and accusing the United States of hypocrisy.

The Pentagon said last week that China had refused a US request for a phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.

This does not mean, however, that re-engagement cannot occur.

“Although it is all too common for the Chinese to refuse to engage in the military-military channel when it is most needed in a crisis, this does not mean that the Chinese have given up their efforts to buy time. calming relations with the U.S. and the West,” said Daniel Russel, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama.

US leaders have also said communication channels must remain open even as they call the episode a violation of US sovereignty, notifying dozens of countries of what they say is a global Chinese surveillance program and adding six entities Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.

Biden said the ball needed to be downed, but downplayed both the security threat and the impact on U.S.-China relations.

On Thursday, he said the incident was not a major security breach while noting that “the total amount of intelligence gathering taking place in every country in the world is overwhelming.”

GIVE THE LYRICS A CHANCE

Barring a high-level visit, there are opportunities for diplomacy. In a report from Berlin, Politico quoted diplomats as saying that senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, whom Blinken was to meet in Beijing, would attend this year’s Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 17-19.

Blinken will also attend the event, although neither side has said the two could meet there.

Another chance will be a trip to China by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. On Wednesday, Yellen said she still hoped to visit China, without giving details on the timing, and China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it welcomed her willingness to visit China.

While helpful, these meetings can only set the stage for the in-depth, high-level dialogue needed to consolidate ties.

Blinken could meet the Chinese in Munich or at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in India in March, but he must travel to Beijing and meet Xi in person to ensure that messages on thorny issues like Taiwan and Russia pass, Russel said. .

New U.S. restrictions on Chinese businesses and Republican House Committee Chairman Mike McCaul’s announced desire to visit Chinese-claimed Taiwan in April “could prove the straws” of such efforts, said he added.

Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the US’s German Marshall Fund, warned that domestic pressures in both countries could mean it’s too early for either side to re-engage.

“The Chinese don’t want to look weak and they probably don’t want to admit they lied (about the ball). President Biden is also under pressure from Republicans in Congress who insist the ball would have must have been shot earlier,” Glaser said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Washington and Echo Wang in New York Editing by Don Durfee and Deepa Babington

