Politics
Analysis: After the spy balloon, can China and the United States talk to each other again?
WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) – When U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to Beijing this month, he chose his words carefully. China’s launch of a spy balloon on a high-altitude trip over the United States was unacceptable and irresponsible, he said, but he was postponing – not canceling – his visit.
A week later the Chinese balloon was shot down, the trip is still unscheduled and the Friday and Saturday shooting down of two unidentified planes over Alaska and Canada has raised questions about whether an adversary had sent more spy ships into North American airspace.
Still, analysts say, the two countries have good reason to manage their disagreements. The question now is when, not if, they will find their way back to the negotiating table.
“Secretary Blinken … talked about postponing the trip, not canceling it, or ending all foreseeable high-level communications with the Chinese government,” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake said last week. Sullivan. “It will not arrive.”
Latest updates
See 2 more stories
China wants to revive its economy, still reeling from the crushing zero-Covid policy. To that end, Chinese President Xi Jinping hopes to improve relations that hit a dangerous low in August with the visit to Taiwan of then-US President Nancy Pelosi, and persuade US lawmakers not to impose new rules. aimed at thwarting China’s efforts to produce advanced products. semiconductors.
And while US watchers had little hope for Blinken’s trip to China, diplomats say a high-level visit is needed to put a “floor” on the relationship and make progress on issues ranging from fentanyl Chinese to Americans detained in the country.
OUTRAGE AND HYPOCRISY
The resumption of the talks will not be easy. The balloon flight sparked outrage in Washington, with politicians criticizing the US military and US President Joe Biden for not shooting it down when it first entered US airspace.
China’s Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to Washington’s spying allegations, saying the balloon was a civilian research device and accusing the United States of hypocrisy.
The Pentagon said last week that China had refused a US request for a phone call between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe.
This does not mean, however, that re-engagement cannot occur.
“Although it is all too common for the Chinese to refuse to engage in the military-military channel when it is most needed in a crisis, this does not mean that the Chinese have given up their efforts to buy time. calming relations with the U.S. and the West,” said Daniel Russel, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama.
US leaders have also said communication channels must remain open even as they call the episode a violation of US sovereignty, notifying dozens of countries of what they say is a global Chinese surveillance program and adding six entities Chinese companies to a trade blacklist.
Biden said the ball needed to be downed, but downplayed both the security threat and the impact on U.S.-China relations.
On Thursday, he said the incident was not a major security breach while noting that “the total amount of intelligence gathering taking place in every country in the world is overwhelming.”
GIVE THE LYRICS A CHANCE
Barring a high-level visit, there are opportunities for diplomacy. In a report from Berlin, Politico quoted diplomats as saying that senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, whom Blinken was to meet in Beijing, would attend this year’s Munich Security Conference, scheduled for February 17-19.
Blinken will also attend the event, although neither side has said the two could meet there.
Another chance will be a trip to China by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. On Wednesday, Yellen said she still hoped to visit China, without giving details on the timing, and China’s Commerce Ministry said on Thursday it welcomed her willingness to visit China.
While helpful, these meetings can only set the stage for the in-depth, high-level dialogue needed to consolidate ties.
Blinken could meet the Chinese in Munich or at the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in India in March, but he must travel to Beijing and meet Xi in person to ensure that messages on thorny issues like Taiwan and Russia pass, Russel said. .
New U.S. restrictions on Chinese businesses and Republican House Committee Chairman Mike McCaul’s announced desire to visit Chinese-claimed Taiwan in April “could prove the straws” of such efforts, said he added.
Bonnie Glaser, an Asia expert at the US’s German Marshall Fund, warned that domestic pressures in both countries could mean it’s too early for either side to re-engage.
“The Chinese don’t want to look weak and they probably don’t want to admit they lied (about the ball). President Biden is also under pressure from Republicans in Congress who insist the ball would have must have been shot earlier,” Glaser said.
Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Additional reporting by Simon Lewis in Washington and Echo Wang in New York Editing by Don Durfee and Deepa Babington
Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/after-spy-balloon-incident-can-china-us-talk-again-2023-02-12/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Radiant Photo 2023 Free Download
- Men’s Beanpot 2023: Preview, how to watch the Championship
- Analysis: After the spy balloon, can China and the United States talk to each other again?
- Visit of the Greek Foreign Minister to Turkey
- Apeaksoft Screen Recorder 2023 Free Download
- CoffeeCup Responsive Site Designer 2022 Free Download
- Ashampoo Photo Commander 2023 Free Download
- Survivors are still being found as the death toll from the earthquake exceeds 33,000
- Geometric NestingWorks 2023 Free Download
- The Sounders will enter the US Open Cup in the third round
- David Warners position threatened as Australia considers Travis Head opener
- DeskSoft EarthTime 2023 Free Download