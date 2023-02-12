Pressure on BBC’s Sharp after MPs warn Johnson’s loan line could damage confidence

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to step down after MPs found he made ‘significant errors of judgement’ in acting as an intermediary for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp failed to tell MPs his role in facilitating the deal when he applied for the post of BBC chairman and said he should ‘consider the impact that its omissions will have” on trust in the broadcaster.

They said his actions “constitute a violation of the standards expected of individuals” applying for significant public appointments.

Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he ‘regrets’ not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth ‘and apologizes’.

But Labor and SNP politicians suggested Mr Sharp’s position was untenable, while a government minister said it was up to the BBC to decide his fate.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021 and the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee backed his nomination, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the loan guarantee of £800,000.

In a strongly worded report, they have now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.

“Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that material relationship, were significant errors of judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions,” the MPs said.

The panel concluded: ‘Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.’

SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now “extremely difficult”.

He told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “He has lost the trust of BBC staff, that’s very clear, I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.”

He said the situation was “a bit of a banana republic”.

Shadow cabinet minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable”.

The shadow upgrade secretary told Sky News: ‘It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in this role.

Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell said the situation “raised serious doubts about the impartiality and independence which is so fundamental to trusting the BBC”.

The committee said Richard Sharp should consider the impact of his actions on trust in the BBC (House of Commons/PA)

Government Minister Andrew Mitchell said the BBC’s board would have to decide once another inquiry, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner, is complete.

“We have to be fair to all parties involved, including Richard Sharp,” he told the BBC.

Telling him it was a government decision, not the BBC, Mr Mitchell said: ‘The BBC is not a silent part of this, the BBC board will have to take this into account. what he said and draw his own conclusions.

“I think the government will respond appropriately to that.”

Former Culture Minister Lord Vaizey defended Mr Sharp saying: ‘You can recognize it as a mistake without saying it is an offense of hanging.’

He told BBC Radio 4’s Broadcasting House: “The report doesn’t say he should resign. It’s really an exaggeration to say that Richard Sharp arranged a loan for Boris Johnson.

Mr Blyth’s offer to help the then Prime Minister was made in September 2020 and Mr Sharp said he had stressed the need to do things ‘the right way’.

After the recruitment process for the post of BBC chairman was launched, Mr Blyth contacted Mr Sharp to request an introduction to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case.

Mr Sharp met Mr Johnson before going to see Mr Case and informed him that he would inform the Cabinet Secretary of Mr Blyth’s offer of financial assistance.

Mr Sharp met Mr Case in December 2020, at which time he “agreed to no longer participate” in regards to financial support, to avoid any conflict of interest or perception of conflict given his candidacy , according to the report.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said the BBC chairman ‘appreciates there was information which the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing’.

“He regrets it and apologizes,” the spokesperson said.

“It was in seeking at the time to ensure that the rules were followed, and in believing that this had been achieved, that Mr. Sharp acted in good faith as he did.”

“At that meeting, and subsequently, the Cabinet Office did not suggest that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case was something that should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that in n not being part of the case in the future, he would. be excluded from any conflict.

The spokesman said Mr Sharp ‘would like to apologize again to the brilliant BBC staff for the distraction he has caused’.