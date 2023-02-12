Who is Richard Sharp? BBC chairman reportedly helped Boris Johnson secure £800,000 loan

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

BBC chairman Richard Sharp made major errors of judgment by failing to declare his role in facilitating an 800,000 loan for Boris Johnson weeks before the then Prime Minister recommended it for this role, found a committee of deputies.

The damning report also revealed he would have to consider the impact of his omissions on trust in the BBC and his own appointment.

The former banker, who is in his 60s, worked for more than 30 years in the financial sector, including 23 years at investment giant Goldman Sachs, where he was reportedly mentored by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Prior to that, he worked in commercial and investment banking for JP Morgan.

Richard Sharp is a former member of the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee

Mr Sharp, who studied philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford University, is also a former president and trustee emeritus of the Royal Academy.

He is said to have acted as an informal adviser to Mr Sunak at the start of the pandemic and played a key role in the creation of the government’s 1.57 billion culture recovery fund.

He was also a member of the Bank of England’s Financial Policy Committee from 2013 to 2019 and sits on the board of the Center for Policy Studies, the think tank founded by former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1970s. .

Mr Sharps’ appointment as BBC chairman, during one of the most turbulent times in its history in February 2021, was widely seen as political.

At the time, the company was under scrutiny for equal pay, diversity, free TV licenses for the over-75s and competition from streaming services like Netflix.

Mr Sharp, who is a multimillionaire and is on the Sunday Times Rich List, is a longtime donor to the Conservative Party and served on Boris Johnson’s council of economic advisers when he was mayor of London.

Boris Johnson said Mr Sharp knew absolutely nothing about my personal finances

During his tenure at the BBC, he defended the broadcaster on numerous occasions and used his platform to highlight the importance of journalism in speaking truth to power while lamenting the threat of misinformation facing the industry. .

In 2021, he denied that the controversy over the hiring of Jess Brammar as head of news channels had tainted his appointment, after his impartiality was questioned following the appearance of old tweets in which she criticized Brexit.

Last year, he criticized the government’s two-year license fee freeze, calling it disappointing and saying it will lead to tougher choices that will affect viewers.

But later in the year he said the board welcomed an informed debate on the broadcaster’s future funding and that nothing should be ruled out.

He also said former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis was completely wrong to suggest due process was not followed after criticizing the company’s handling of her Newsnight speech on Dominic Cummings.

Mr Sharp is a longtime Conservative Party donor

In an apparent reference to former Prime Minister Theresa Mays, former director of communications Sir Robbie Gibb, Ms Maitlis said there was an active Conservative party operative on the BBC’s board and the company was seeking to pacify number 10 after his monologue on the leader of the time. advisers travel to Durham during lockdown.

The chairman told the Committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) that Ms Maitliss’s apparent description of Sir Robbie was completely false and he was disappointed that she made that point.

Mr Sharp told The Sunday Times, which reported on his alleged involvement in arranging Mr Johnson’s loan, that he had simply connected people and there was no conflict of interest .

Mr Johnson’s spokesman said the newspapers report was void and that his financial arrangements had been correctly reported.