Will the devastating earthquake also cause political damage to Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years? | Pro IQRA News

The government is strongly criticized for the slowness of relief operations, the delay in sending troops to the affected areas, the failure to respect the law during the construction of buildings – Photo: Archive

Turkey’s worst earthquake since 1939 has devastated 10 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, and slow relief efforts have drawn criticism from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years.

According to the latest reports, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the earthquake affected areas today and said that the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey has reached 21 thousand 43. Millions of buildings in areas affected by the earthquake have become uninhabitable. is taken to begin the reconstruction of the destroyed towns, action will be taken against those involved in looting and other crimes in the affected areas.

In addition, the death toll in Syria from the same earthquake reached 3 thousand 553, the total death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria reached 24 thousand 596. An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6.

Erdogan’s acknowledgment of slow relief efforts

Elections in Turkey are scheduled for June 2023, but President Tayyip Erdogan has hinted that snap elections could be held in May. In such a situation, this devastating earthquake and the resulting failures have multiplied those who criticize Tayyip Erdogan, although the Turkish President has called on the nation to remain united in this difficult time, but the voices against him have started to s raise.

President Erdoan admitted to these dissenting voices that there had been shortcomings in aid operations, but he tried to blame all the garbage on fate, saying that “things like this will always happen, it’s part of fate. . . .”

It should be noted that Turkey sits on two fault lines and building codes have existed in the country for 80 years, but Monday’s two back-to-back quakes were the strongest since 1939. The first quake occurred at 4:17 a.m. with a magnitude of 7.8, while the other, of magnitude 7.5, occurred a few kilometers away.

Delay in search and rescue efforts

The earthquake caused massive destruction in 10 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, necessitating a large-scale rescue operation.

However, the rescue operation took a little longer than usual and in some villages the teams could not arrive for several days. 30,000 people, including professional rescue workers and volunteers, came to the rescue operation in Turkey, while rescue teams from many other countries also reached Turkey.

More than 6,000 buildings were destroyed by the earthquake and the workers of the Turkish official agency “Afad” were also affected. However, the first hours after the earthquake were critical as roads were destroyed and rescue teams struggled to reach them, and in most affected areas teams arrived on the second or third day after the earthquake.

Criticism of the delay in sending the Turkish army to the rescue operation

No country in the world has experienced as many earthquakes as Turkey, but the head of the country’s main voluntary rescue group, the Akhot Search and Rescue Association, believes politics have come to the fore this time.

After the last major earthquake in Turkey in 1999, the Turkish military led search and rescue efforts, but President Erdogan has since tried to limit the military’s power in Turkish society.

Brotherhood leader Ali Nasuah Mahiruki told the British Broadcasting Corporation that “the armed forces are the most organized and logistically powerful organizations in the world, they have many methods, so you have to use them. in disasters like this. must be done.’

It should be noted that during the recent earthquake, instead of the army, the Turkish civil disaster agency is leading the rescue operation, which has a staff of between 10 and 15 thousand people. There are volunteers nearby.

Mahiruki says the current search and rescue operation is bigger than in 1999, but because the government did not involve the army in the planning, he had to wait for the government order to start the operation. rescue operation. had to wait for orders from , which delayed the start of the search and rescue operation.

Tayyip Erdogan himself admitted that the search operation did not go as quickly as the government had hoped, even though Turkey currently has the largest search and rescue team in the world.

Alleged ignorance of previous warnings

For years Turks have been warned that they could experience a major earthquake, but some have attributed the warning only to the Eastern Anatolia Rift, as most major tremors are felt along this fault line.

When the earthquake happened in Al-Azgh in January 2020, Professor of Geological Engineering Nasi Gurr from Istanbul Technical University realized the danger, he also predicted that an earthquake could occur. produce in the north of Adyaman and in the city of Qerman Marash.

“I informed the local government, the governors and the central government, I told them to please take measures to prepare their cities for the earthquakes, we cannot stop them,” he told the BBC. But they can reduce the amount of destruction they cause.

Breaking the law when constructing buildings

Professor Mustafa Erdik, Turkey’s leading land engineering specialist, believes that the huge loss of human life is due to the failure to follow the law in the construction of buildings. They say there is a mess, but it shouldn’t be such a mess, just like putting diapers on a cake, this practice should have been stopped and therefore widely known. The damage was done.

According to Turkish law, which was updated in 2018, high-quality concrete must be used in the construction of buildings, while columns and beams must be strong enough to easily withstand impacts.

Professor Erdik says that if the law had been followed, the pillars would not have fallen and any damage would have been due to the falling beams, but here only the pillars broke causing one floor to fall over the other. and there was great loss of life.

The Minister of Justice said in this case that whoever is found guilty must be punished.

The question of the seismic tax

Opposition parties and Turkish critics also question the use of the earthquake tax. The leader of the opposition CHP party, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, says that despite being in power for 20 years, President Erdoan has not prepared the country for earthquakes.

There are also questions about the destination of the huge sum of money collected under the two “earthquake solidarity taxes” introduced after the 1999 earthquake, even though these funds were supposed to be used to construct earthquake-resistant buildings.

According to the BBC, one of these taxes is still collected from mobile operators and radio and television operators, and has raised around 88 billion lira ($4.6 billion) from the coffers of the government. Two years ago, this tax was also increased by 10%, but the government has never fully revealed where the money was spent.

Amnesty program

City planners complain that laws are not enforced in earthquake-prone areas, and in 2018 a building amnesty scheme was introduced to avoid fines for building violations. 6 million buildings were taken over and changes could not be made under the law.

These fines earned the Turkish government billions of lira, but in 2019 a building collapsed in Istanbul, killing 21 people. At the time, the president of the Chamber of Civil Engineers said that this amnesty would turn Turkish cities into cemeteries.

According to the BBC, Pelin Pinar of Istanbul University said that more than 100,000 applications had been received from the 10 cities affected by the last earthquake to benefit from the amnesty program, and the same amnesty program was responsible for the large-scale collapse of buildings in the latest earthquake. has one hand.

The political landscape

Political discord is growing in Turkey. Tayyip Erdogan, in power for 20 years, is likened to a dictator by his opponents and accused of resorting to violence.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu said he would field a strong consensus candidate to defeat Tayyip Erdogan in a possible presidential election in May.

Apart from this, the Turkish economy is also struggling and the prices of basic necessities are also skyrocketing.

After the earthquake, the government’s decision to block Twitter is also criticized. In this regard, the Turkish government claims that this measure was taken to stop the rumours.

Critics say the latest earthquake will certainly affect the upcoming presidential election, but it’s too early to tell how much it will hurt Erdogan.