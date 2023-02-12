This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan

Turkey straddles key geopolitical tectonic plates as well as nature’s cruelest geological fault line. The country is at the heart of the whirlwind of tensions between Russia to the north, NATO to the west, the Middle East to the south and Iran to the east.

Given the apocalyptic scale of the loss of life and physical damage caused across the region by last week’s mega-earthquake, which claimed more than 25,000 lives, and the rightly growing calls for politics to be suspended while humanitarian aid is a priority are understandable. But earthquakes, especially in Turkey, also have political consequences.

Opposition politicians have blamed President Erdogan’s autocratic style for hampering relief work and actually allowing shoddy construction projects by companies allegedly owned by his political cronies. These allegations are political poison ahead of the May 14 elections. Everyone in Turkey remembers how the last mega-earthquake in 1999 paved the way for Erdogan’s election victory in 2002, when the ruling secularists were ousted by voters exasperated by lax building standards and the corruption.

Turkey turned to Erdogan’s Islamists because of his reputation as an excellent mayor of Istanbul, which he literally cleaned up a generation ago by removing mounds of uncollected garbage. The removal by secular governments of Erdogan from mayor for reciting an Islamist nationalist poem has only increased his popularity as an underdog.

Few in the West now remember the wave of optimism that Erdogan’s early years in power generated abroad. He was seen as a Muslim democrat on the model of the German Christian Democrats, and his authoritarian tendencies were treated as a decisive break with the old politics rather than a warning that should have shattered those illusions.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Erdogan’s forked-tongue approach to his NATO allies has become evident. He used joining the alliance as a cover for his own assertion of Turkish military power in the region, and sided with Vladimir Putin Russia, colluding with Moscow to break Western sanctions after the invasion of Russia. Ukraine.

Just 24 hours before the earthquake, playing the nationalist card seemed to lead Erdogan to another presidential term. Its interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, the voice of anti-Americanism, refused American condolences after a recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Now Mr. Soylu is tasked with coordinating relief with the very donor countries he and Erdogan abused. Countries that Ankara has sought to label as sympathizers of Kurdish terrorism, Erdogan’s excuse to block Sweden’s entry into NATO, are pouring in a massive flood of aid, undermining the designation of scapegoats as real enemies of Turkey. Putin, meanwhile, has little to offer, and what he does may well go to Assad in Syria.

This may well impact political attitudes inside Turkey, triggering a popular reconsideration of where the country’s true friends and allies are. However, it is not inevitable, nor is it inevitable that such a change could be expressed at the ballot box.

The imposition of the state of emergency is understandable after the ravages of earthquakes, disorder and looting in the devastated regions. But Erdogan’s media censorship and his threat that Turkish states will swoop down on anyone who disturbs law and order could help nullify the polls or skew their results.

As a devout Muslim, Erdogan blamed the disaster on God’s will rather than the lax standards of his government. Many Turks wonder if he would also accept electoral defeat as sanctioned by God. In the south, the civil war in Syria and the refugee crisis present disturbing reminders of what such social breakdown could mean for the rest of us. If Turkey descends into a political crisis after a disputed election amid the rubble and hardship left by earthquakes, the shockwaves will surely ripple west.

Erdogan found himself in a rare vulnerable position. NATO and the West in general need to provide assistance both to heal the wounds, and also to draw Turkey to us as their terrible tragedy unfolds. If we don’t, we may find that troubled Turkey is headed down an even darker path.

Mark Almond is director of the Crisis Research Institute in Oxford. He was previously a visiting professor at Bilkent University, Ankara