Politics
This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan
Turkey straddles key geopolitical tectonic plates as well as nature’s cruelest geological fault line. The country is at the heart of the whirlwind of tensions between Russia to the north, NATO to the west, the Middle East to the south and Iran to the east.
Given the apocalyptic scale of the loss of life and physical damage caused across the region by last week’s mega-earthquake, which claimed more than 25,000 lives, and the rightly growing calls for politics to be suspended while humanitarian aid is a priority are understandable. But earthquakes, especially in Turkey, also have political consequences.
Opposition politicians have blamed President Erdogan’s autocratic style for hampering relief work and actually allowing shoddy construction projects by companies allegedly owned by his political cronies. These allegations are political poison ahead of the May 14 elections. Everyone in Turkey remembers how the last mega-earthquake in 1999 paved the way for Erdogan’s election victory in 2002, when the ruling secularists were ousted by voters exasperated by lax building standards and the corruption.
Turkey turned to Erdogan’s Islamists because of his reputation as an excellent mayor of Istanbul, which he literally cleaned up a generation ago by removing mounds of uncollected garbage. The removal by secular governments of Erdogan from mayor for reciting an Islamist nationalist poem has only increased his popularity as an underdog.
Few in the West now remember the wave of optimism that Erdogan’s early years in power generated abroad. He was seen as a Muslim democrat on the model of the German Christian Democrats, and his authoritarian tendencies were treated as a decisive break with the old politics rather than a warning that should have shattered those illusions.
Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Erdogan’s forked-tongue approach to his NATO allies has become evident. He used joining the alliance as a cover for his own assertion of Turkish military power in the region, and sided with Vladimir Putin Russia, colluding with Moscow to break Western sanctions after the invasion of Russia. Ukraine.
Just 24 hours before the earthquake, playing the nationalist card seemed to lead Erdogan to another presidential term. Its interior minister, Suleyman Soylu, the voice of anti-Americanism, refused American condolences after a recent terrorist attack in Istanbul. Now Mr. Soylu is tasked with coordinating relief with the very donor countries he and Erdogan abused. Countries that Ankara has sought to label as sympathizers of Kurdish terrorism, Erdogan’s excuse to block Sweden’s entry into NATO, are pouring in a massive flood of aid, undermining the designation of scapegoats as real enemies of Turkey. Putin, meanwhile, has little to offer, and what he does may well go to Assad in Syria.
This may well impact political attitudes inside Turkey, triggering a popular reconsideration of where the country’s true friends and allies are. However, it is not inevitable, nor is it inevitable that such a change could be expressed at the ballot box.
The imposition of the state of emergency is understandable after the ravages of earthquakes, disorder and looting in the devastated regions. But Erdogan’s media censorship and his threat that Turkish states will swoop down on anyone who disturbs law and order could help nullify the polls or skew their results.
As a devout Muslim, Erdogan blamed the disaster on God’s will rather than the lax standards of his government. Many Turks wonder if he would also accept electoral defeat as sanctioned by God. In the south, the civil war in Syria and the refugee crisis present disturbing reminders of what such social breakdown could mean for the rest of us. If Turkey descends into a political crisis after a disputed election amid the rubble and hardship left by earthquakes, the shockwaves will surely ripple west.
Erdogan found himself in a rare vulnerable position. NATO and the West in general need to provide assistance both to heal the wounds, and also to draw Turkey to us as their terrible tragedy unfolds. If we don’t, we may find that troubled Turkey is headed down an even darker path.
Mark Almond is director of the Crisis Research Institute in Oxford. He was previously a visiting professor at Bilkent University, Ankara
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/02/12/earthquake-could-end-erdogan/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- This earthquake could be the end of Erdogan
- Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Ohio Wrestling is dropping matches against SIUE and Little Rock
- Hollywood SkinnyJob to be sold in UK
- Tennis ACT celebrates 100 years of tennis in the capital and a bright future
- Iranian President Raisi to visit China to strengthen ties
- US holds drills in South China Sea amid tensions with China
- Miami women’s tennis wins top-20 matchup against Cal, 5-2
- Hugh Bonneville calls Boris Johnson an unprincipled man
- Bangladesh cricket team in Ireland in 2023
- These correspondents you have seen online are not real people
- #2 Spartans win three Saturday games