Do you hate Donald Trump? Well he got one thing right





The GOP, for decades, was known for having a hawkish, neo-conservative view of national security — think of the dumpster fire that was Iraq War II.

Go back ten years, and if you were in the GOP and called this war a mistake, you were called an isolationist – or worse. I’ve seen it with my own eyes here in Washington, DC time and time again.

However, it was a change of direction that has been demanded for more than a decade at the grassroots — and by many Americans across the country, especially in flyover countries and rural areas — that allowed Donald Trump to get up.

In fact, I would argue that it was this almost forgotten challenge of the GOP national security establishment that was instrumental in propelling Donald Trump to the GOP nomination in 2016 and even making it the president.

In fact, I can boil it down to one moment: the 2016 South Carolina GOP primary in February of that year. Watch the video above; it really shows two completely different schools of thought on GOP foreign policy. And do you remember Jeb? I don’t know.

It was then that Donald Trump destroyed Jeb Bush in a heated exchange on national security. GOP and now MAGA voters clearly believe that Donald Trump has won this debate and charted the course for his future.

Here is a sample of what Trump said:

“I’m the only one on this stage who said, ‘Don’t go to Iraq. Don’t attack Iraq. No one else on this stage said that. And I said it loud and clear. And I was in the private sector. I was not a politician, fortunately.

But I said it, and I said it loud and clear: “You are going to destabilize the Middle East. This is exactly what happened.

I also said, by the way, four years ago, three years ago, attack the oil, take away the wealth, attack the oil and keep the oil. They didn’t listen. They just started a few months ago.

What he said was simple yet effective – regime change wars are not in America’s national interest. Trump continued moments later:

“Obviously the war in Iraq was a big, big mistake. Okay? Now you can take it however you want, and it took — it took Jeb Bush, if you remember at the beginning of his announcement, when he announced his candidacy for the presidency, it took him five days.

He came back, it was a mistake, it wasn’t a mistake. It took him five days before his people told him what to say, and he finally said, “That was a mistake.” The war in Iraq, we spent 2 trillion dollars, thousands of lives, we don’t even have any. Iran took control of Iraq with the second largest oil reserves in the world.

Obviously, that was a mistake. »

And finally:

“George Bush made a mistake. We can make mistakes. But that one was a beauty. We should never have been in Iraq. We destabilized the Middle East.

Donald Trump and his takeover of the GOP

At the time, the GOP was a hawkish party and wanted to ensure the primacy and dominance of the US military in the world.

The voices of the libertarian and more realistic or restrained side of foreign policy were very much in the minority. Trump seemed to make those voices heard and won many votes in the process.

And while I won’t say that the future direction of GOP foreign policy is a settled question, I also don’t think Donald Trump won in 2016 because of his national security positions, I think it was the issue that gave him a big edge in taking on the GOP. Especially regarding the second Iraq War, he said what most conservative national security experts thought but could never say for fear of being labeled an isolationist. Donald Trump never cared about these titles.

I give a lot of credit to Donald Trump for this shift in focus. He saved the GOP from itself because neo-conservativism is surely dead – at least in my opinion. Trump helped start the burial process. And while it hasn’t been completely removed from Republican politics yet, it’s surely now a dying philosophy.

Thank God. And for me, that’s Donald Trump’s great achievement.

Author expertise

Harry J. Kazianis (@Grecianformula) is editor of 19FortyFive and is president and CEO of Rogue States Project, a bipartisan national security think tank. He has held leadership positions at the Center for the National Interest, the Heritage Foundation, the Potomac Foundation, and many other think tanks and academic institutions focused on defense issues. He served on the Russia task force for US presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz and played a similar role in the John Hay initiative. His insights have appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, CNN, CNBC, and many other outlets across the political spectrum. He holds a graduate degree in international relations from Harvard University and is the author of The Tao of A2/AD, a study of Chinese military modernization. Kazianis also has a background in defense journalism, having served as editor of The Diplomat and editor of National Interest.

