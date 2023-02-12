Senior BBC officials believe its chairman, Richard Sharp, has seriously undermined the companies’ impartiality after a damning parliamentary report accused him of failing to publicly disclose his role in facilitating a loan for Boris Johnson.

In findings that cast further doubt on Sharp’s future at the BBC, the cross-party committee said the chairman should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the appointments process public.

Sharp, a Tory donor and former boss of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has been accused of making significant errors of judgment and undermining the selection process for the BBC chairmanship. The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sports Committee said it omitted details of his involvement in linking the Cabinet Office with a businessman interested in offering financial assistance to Johnson . He said the omissions were a violation of the standards expected of people applying for important public appointments.

His findings come after Sharp admitted introducing Johnson’s friend and distant cousin, Sam Blyth, to the Cabinet Office. Blyth then provided Johnson with a loan guarantee facility of up to 800,000, but has since said the full amount was unused. It is still unclear who provided the loan itself. Sharps’ role was not disclosed during the selection process for the BBC chairmanship or at a pre-nomination hearing held by the Commons committee.

Calls have already been made for the former prime minister to be independently investigated into the matter, which is still the subject of two further inquiries. An inquiry, overseen by Adam Heppinstall KC, is looking into the selection process for the BBC chairmanship, while a company inquiry is looking into any conflicts of interest.

The case has caused great anger within the BBC. Some complain that with repeated criticism of corporate impartiality by Conservative government figures, it is the same government that has done the most to undermine it. This government has rightly stressed the importance of maintaining trust in public service broadcasting now, a senior BBC information officer has said. The BBC, the Tories said, must avoid any appearance of bias. So how does this help? The way this report undermines the government’s earlier defense of the robust nomination process that Sharp underwent is the most damaging finding.

Lucy Powell, Shadow Culture Secretary, said: This is a damning report which makes the position of the BBC chairmen increasingly untenable as it seriously calls into question the impartiality and independence which are so fundamental to trusting the BBC. Tory cronyism is dragging the BBC down when we should be making it the cornerstone of our creative economy.

On Saturday evening, a Sharp spokesman said the BBC chairman appreciated there was information the committee felt he should have been made aware of during his pre-appointment hearing. He regrets it and apologizes. There was also an attempt to assuage the heightened feelings within the BBC.

A spokesperson said: Mr Sharp would like to once again apologize to the brilliant staff at the BBC, given the distraction he has caused. He is proud of the work the Board has done to bring positive change to the BBC over the past two years and looks forward to continuing this work. In addition, he looks forward to the conclusions of the independent report chaired by Adam Heppinstall KC.

However, Sharp and his team remain suspicious of his actions, saying he acted in good faith throughout. A spokesman said Sharp had been reassured by the Cabinet Office that after he introduced Blyth to Cabinet Secretary Simon Case he was not involved in any loan discussions and that there was no had no conflict of interest.

It was not suggested by the Cabinet Office that the act of linking Mr Blyth to Mr Case was something that should be declared, and it was explicitly agreed that by not being a party to the case [in the future]he would be ruled out of any dispute, the Sharps spokesperson said.

Daisy Cooper, deputy leader of the Liberal Democrats, said the report raised questions for Johnson. Boris Johnson must now also face the music and answer questions from an independent inquiry, she said. The ministerial ethics adviser must open an investigation.