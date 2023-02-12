Imran Khan blames negligence of forces for increased terror attacks in Pak





Imran Khan said the outlawed Pakistani Taliban had been allowed to thrive due to the country’s security forces’ negligence, as the former prime minister stressed the importance of working closely with Afghanistan to jointly fight against terrorism in the region.

Khan, the chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party, which was ousted from power in April 2022, made the comments in an interview with the Voice of America website on Saturday.

In the interview, Khan, 70, strongly defended his government’s decision to greenlight negotiations with the terrorist group Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP).

Well first of all what were the choices [the] The Pakistani government had to face once the Taliban took over and they decided on the TTP, and we are talking about 30, [30,000] to 40,000 people, you know, including families, once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? Should we have just lined them up and taken them down, or should we have tried to work with them to reinstall them?

We had a meeting, and the idea was that the resettlement should be done with the agreement of the politicians from all along the border, the FATA [tribal] region, and with the security forces, plus the TTP. But that never happened because our government left and once our government was removed from office, the new government looked away from the ball, Khan said. He blamed the negligence of Pakistani security forces for allowing the banned organization to thrive in the region.

In the meantime, this threat has increased and it is possible that they have regrouped, but then where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were the intelligence agencies? Couldn’t they see them [re]grouping? So the problem is, how could we be held responsible for their negligence? He asked.

Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mainly in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as well as in the provinces of Balochistan and Punjab.

Khan said that despite the differences between the two sides, Islamabad must get Kabul to work together to fight terrorism in the region.

I’m not saying it’s going to be easy, but do we want a repeat of what happened in Pakistan from 2005 to 2015, where Pakistan was sinking, suffering terrorism all along the Afghan border? I think we are not in a position to have another war on terrorism. And the only way is to get Kabul to work with us so that we can deal with this issue together, Khan explained.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Since his ousting, he has stepped up the ante on the ruling coalition to announce snap polls.

During the Apex Committee meeting earlier this month, Pakistan’s civilian and military leadership decided to seek the intervention of Afghan Taliban leader Haibuttallah Akhundzada to control the TTP.

In November last year, the TTP canceled an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on security forces.

Pakistan hoped that after coming to power the Afghan Taliban would stop using their soil against Pakistan by expelling TTP members, but they apparently refused to do so at the cost of strained ties with Islamabad.

On January 30, a Pakistani Taliban suicide bomber blew himself up inside a high-security mosque in Peshawar, killing more than 100 worshipers and injuring 200 others.

The TTP, established in 2007 as an umbrella group of several militant groups, called off a ceasefire with the federal government and ordered its militants to stage terror attacks across the country.

The group, believed to be close to al-Qaeda, has been accused of several deadly attacks across Pakistan, including an attack on army headquarters in 2009, assaults on military bases and the bomb in 2008 against the Marriott hotel in Islamabad.

In 2014, the Pakistani Taliban stormed the army public school in the northwestern city of Peshawar, killing at least 150 people, including 131 students.

