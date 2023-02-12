Politics
Erdogan will struggle to defend his record
|
Throughout history, major natural disasters have been seen as inevitable acts of God inflicted on those unlucky enough to live next to a volcano or in an active seismic zone. The earthquake that hit southern Turkey and northern Syria more than a week ago has been similarly described. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkey, said: Such things have always happened. It’s part of the plan of fate.
It is true that such things have always happened, especially in the region where some 30,000 people are said to have lost their lives. Turkey lies on two fault lines and is prone to such calamities. But knowing this, it behooves those who construct the buildings in which people live and work to ensure that they are likely to give their inhabitants a chance to make it out alive.
Strict building regulations apply in most countries where earthquakes are expected. Indeed, they are in place in Turkey and have been since the Erzincan earthquake in 1939 which caused 33,000 deaths. The recent shock was one of the strongest since then and was expected to be catastrophic. But the lessons supposedly learned over the past 80 years do not seem to have been applied. Corrupt practices appear to have led to shoddy construction work that greatly increased the number of deaths and injuries.
Turkish authorities have issued dozens of arrest warrants in connection with the construction of apartment buildings that have collapsed. At least 12 people are in custody, including contractors. But it’s a bit late to enforce regulations that have been evidently ignored by builders and planners, even after experts warned that many new buildings were unsafe due to rampant corruption.
President Erdogan, keen to blame the disaster on fate, will have to accept some of the blame for the death toll if it can be shown that rampant corruption under his government was in any way to blame. To encourage a construction boom, amnesties were granted to contractors who ignored building regulations, including in earthquake-prone regions. The government is also accused of imposing heavy bureaucracy on emergency agencies, which has slowed the relief effort.
History shows that such calamities can have geopolitical ramifications beyond the immediate carnage and misery they cause. After 20 years in power and facing elections this spring (assuming they take place), President Erdogan will find it difficult to defend his record.