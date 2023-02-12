What will Donald Trump do if the GOP backs down on his advances?





Imagine this. It’s 2024, months before the next US election, and Donald Trump has failed to secure the nomination to run as the Republican presidential candidate.

After a deadly battle, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the rising Republican star who has railed against everything from coronavirus restrictions to Disney’s wake-up call, won the party primaries, fending off the former president and other rivals to contest the White House against the Democrats.

Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump at a rally in 2018. DeSantis is now a potential rival to Trump for the White House.Credit: AP

Trump, whose endorsement years ago helped thrust DeSantis into the spotlight in the first place, is predictably furious. What is he doing?

Does he accept the result and push his supporters to get behind DeSantis? Is he trying to sabotage the GOP by running as a third-party candidate? Does he claim it was robbed and convince his base not to vote in the general election, which could ultimately help the Democrats win?

All of this is obviously hypothetical, not least because the much-hyped DeSantis hasn’t officially entered the race yet, and others haven’t said they’re considering him, including former Vice President Mike Pence. , former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. .

But as the field widens this week with the announcement of her candidacy on Wednesday by former Trump ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, that’s a question many political observers are asking.

Indeed, a study released this month by veteran conservative pollster Whit Ayres found that 28% of party primary voters were still so loyal to Trump that they would support him even if he ran for the White House as independent against Republican and Democratic candidates.

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations.Credit: AP

Ayres’ survey of 1,000 likely Republican primary and caucus voters confirmed that most voters want a new candidate, but Trump remains a formidable force, of course.

Nor has Trump done much to allay his parties’ fears of burning down the house if things don’t go his way. Asked by conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt this month if he would pledge to back a Republican candidate if it wasn’t him, he said it would depend on who the candidate was.

The twice-impeached president is no doubt a diminished figure after many hardline candidates he backed in last year’s midterm elections failed to win seats. His re-election campaign has also been low-key since its launch in November, with few rallies and weaker-than-expected fundraising.

Senator Tim Scott, a Republican from South Carolina, is considering running for the Republican nomination.Credit: Bloomberg

And in another ominous sign last week, the Club for Growth, a conservative anti-tax group that has spent nearly $150 million over the past two election cycles, called six potential Republican presidential candidates into retirement. donor annual meeting next month: DeSantis, Haley, Pence, Pompeo, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin but not Trump.

The party should be open to another candidate, group chairman David McIntosh told reporters last Monday.

Yet, as weakened as Trump may seem, he still has enough support to win a multi-candidate primary race if Republicans aren’t able to rally around an alternative.

That’s what happened in 2016 when a crowded field and winner-takes-all voting system allowed Trump to eliminate opponents such as Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio and former Governor Jeb Bush and to pass several contests with around 25% support. .

And as Ayres warned, if Trump decides to run as an independent, it could set the stage for a replay of the 1912 presidential election, which former Republican President Teddy Roosevelt contested as a third-party candidate against Republican candidate William Taft and Democratic candidate Woodrow Wilson. split the Republican vote and secure the Democrats’ victory.

Next, presidential candidates Senator Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz and Ohio Governor John Kasich take to the stage before a Republican presidential primary in 2016Credit: AP

Maneuvers for the presidential nomination will heat up this week when Haley is expected to launch her campaign in South Carolina, the state in which she rose to prominence as the first female governor.

On paper, the 51-year-old, born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa Haley, is a strong contender. It was the daughter of Indian immigrants, a two-term governor and a Chinese hawk who last week called on America to hold Xi Jinping responsible for the spy balloon that was shot down after floating across the United States. .

Like many others, she’s also pushing for regeneration, telling Fox News in a recent interview: When you’re considering a run for president, you look at two things. You look first: is the current situation pushing for new leadership? The second question is: am I this person who could be this new leader? Yes, we have to go in a new direction.

But Haley also claimed in 2021 that she would not challenge her former boss. And Trump, in turn, has already accused her of disloyalty, posting a video of her making the remark, taunting that she should follow her heart, not her honor.

A reluctance to be an early target of Trump’s well-known wrath may explain why some Republicans have yet to enter the race. Others can also wait to see if prosecutors help pave the way by charging him with one of the potential crimes he is under investigation for: interference in the 2020 election; giving silent payments to a porn star; poor management of classified documents.

But Haleys’ entry coupled with President Joe Biden almost certainly announcing in weeks that he wants a second term will set the stage for a new phase in the campaign.

Next, US Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York in 2019. Credit: Alex Ellinghausen

Pence, an evangelical Christian, said in an interview last year that he was prayerfully considering running in 2024. His intentions are likely to come under further scrutiny after being subpoenaed Thursday night by the special counsel assigned to investigate Trump’s attempts to nullify Bidens’ election. victory. The FBI also searched Pences Indiana’s home on Friday, as it did with Trump and Biden, after one of his aides found classified documents there last month.

Former Secretary of State Pompeo has said he will announce his intentions in the Northern Spring, while Scott, one of Republicans’ most prominent black politicians and a prolific fundraiser, has held conferences in North Carolina South and in Iowa over the next two weeks. Both are key states in the presidential primary cycle.

Meanwhile, other state governors around the country, Chris Sununo of North Hampshire and Kristi Noem of South Dakota, as well as Youngkin and Hogan, are also reportedly considering their options.

However, the only candidate Trump has set his sights on is DeSantis, or as the former president calls him Ron DeSanctimonious. Trump escalated his attacks last week by sharing a social media post insinuating that the Florida governor behaved inappropriately with students while working as a teacher at a private school.

The post included a photo taken from a Democratic blog in 2021 allegedly showing DeSantis at a party with a group of teenagers in 2002.

It’s not Ron, is it? Trump wrote alongside the photo. He would never do such a thing!

But while DeSantis dismissed the jibe I spend my time delivering results for Florida people and fighting Joe Biden, he told reporters not everyone was convinced he had what he had. it took to beat the former president in a primary bare-knuckle brawl.

Ron Filipkowski, a high-profile Republican-turned-Democrat who resigned from a position on Florida’s judicial nominating commission following DeSantis’ handling of COVID, is among the skeptics.

He cites the governor’s glass jaw, lack of charisma and having so few loyalists around him as factors that differentiate him from Trump, whom he voted against in 2020.

Can he defeat Donald Trump is the first question, says Filipkowski, an attorney who has spent the past few years monitoring right-wing extremism. But if he does, can any sane person imagine Donald Trump losing a bloody primary fight to Ron DeSantis and then telling his constituents to support him?

I don’t think there is a scenario in which this could happen. So if Trump picks up his bat and ball and goes home, then what?

