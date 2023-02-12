Politics
Pressure on BBC chairman over Johnson’s loan guarantee
BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to resign after MPs found he had made “significant errors of judgement” in acting as an intermediary for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.
A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp did not tell MPs his role in facilitating the arrangement when he applied for the post of BBC chairman.
The committee said it should “consider the impact its omissions will have” on trust in the media organisation.
He said his actions “constitute a violation of the standards expected of individuals” applying for major public appointments.
Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office.
A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he ‘regrets’ not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth ‘and apologizes’.
But Labor and SNP politicians suggested Mr Sharp’s position was untenable, while a government minister said it was up to the BBC to decide his fate.
Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021.
The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee backed his appointment, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the £800,000 loan guarantee.
In a strongly worded report, he has now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.
“Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that material relationship, were significant errors of judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions,” the deputies said.
The panel concluded: ‘Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.’
SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now “extremely difficult”.
He told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “He has lost the trust of BBC staff, that’s very clear, I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.”
He said the situation was “a bit of a banana republic”.
Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable”.
The shadow upgrade secretary told Sky News: ‘It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in this role.
Government Minister Andrew Mitchell said the BBC’s board would have to decide once another inquiry, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner, is complete.
“We have to be fair to all parties involved, including Richard Sharp,” he told the BBC.
Telling him it was a government decision, not the BBC, Mr Mitchell said: ‘The BBC is not a silent part of this, the BBC board will have to take this into account. what he said and draw his own conclusions.
“I think the government will respond appropriately to that.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.rte.ie/news/uk/2023/0212/1356202-bbc-chairman/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Pressure on BBC chairman over Johnson’s loan guarantee
- Why We Watch Football – CBS News
- Kimora Lee Simmons encourages her daughter to Sergio Hudson
- The figure of Jokowi in the eyes of Anies Baswedan, someone who can be a source of inspiration
- 1975 says details of “the biggest British show” will arrive next week.
- Sex Education actor Ncuti Gatwa announces Netflix series season 4 will be his last
- Online Communities Battle Big Tech Chokepoint Capitalism
- Crypto bank Silvergate ranks second most shorted stock on Wall Street
- 5 unconventional date plans inspired by Bollywood movies
- Buffs open spring season at San Diego State Classic
- Is Google Already Losing the ChatGPT War? (NASDAQ:GOOG)
- The QVC Fashion 360 event is back for spring