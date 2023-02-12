Pressure on BBC chairman over Johnson’s loan guarantee

BBC chairman Richard Sharp is facing calls to resign after MPs found he had made “significant errors of judgement” in acting as an intermediary for a loan guarantee for Boris Johnson.

A cross-party committee was furious that Mr Sharp did not tell MPs his role in facilitating the arrangement when he applied for the post of BBC chairman.

The committee said it should “consider the impact its omissions will have” on trust in the media organisation.

He said his actions “constitute a violation of the standards expected of individuals” applying for major public appointments.

Mr Sharp did not arrange the loan but admitted introducing his friend Sam Blyth, a cousin of Mr Johnson who wanted to help the then Prime Minister with his financial problems, to the Cabinet Office.

A spokesman for Mr Sharp said he ‘regrets’ not telling MPs about his involvement with Mr Blyth ‘and apologizes’.

But Labor and SNP politicians suggested Mr Sharp’s position was untenable, while a government minister said it was up to the BBC to decide his fate.

Mr Sharp was named the preferred candidate for the BBC job in January 2021.

The Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee backed his appointment, but crucially they were unaware of his role in facilitating the £800,000 loan guarantee.

In a strongly worded report, he has now suggested that Mr Sharp’s lack of clarity could damage the BBC.

“Richard Sharp’s decisions, first to get involved in facilitating a loan to the then Prime Minister while applying for a job that was in the gift of that same person, and then not to disclose that material relationship, were significant errors of judgement, which undermine confidence in the public appointment process and could deter qualified individuals from applying for such positions,” the deputies said.

The panel concluded: ‘Mr Sharp should consider the impact his omissions will have on trust in him, the BBC and the public appointments process.’

SNP MP John Nicolson, who sits on the Commons committee, said Mr Sharp’s position is now “extremely difficult”.

He told the BBC on Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg: “He has lost the trust of BBC staff, that’s very clear, I have been inundated with messages from BBC staff saying they no longer see how he can run the BBC.”

He said the situation was “a bit of a banana republic”.

Shadow Cabinet Minister Lisa Nandy said Mr Sharp’s position was “increasingly untenable”.

The shadow upgrade secretary told Sky News: ‘It is becoming increasingly difficult to see how Richard Sharp can continue in this role.

Government Minister Andrew Mitchell said the BBC’s board would have to decide once another inquiry, ordered by the Public Appointments Commissioner, is complete.

“We have to be fair to all parties involved, including Richard Sharp,” he told the BBC.

Telling him it was a government decision, not the BBC, Mr Mitchell said: ‘The BBC is not a silent part of this, the BBC board will have to take this into account. what he said and draw his own conclusions.

“I think the government will respond appropriately to that.”