Donald Trump attacks no talent Rihanna for anti-Trump graffiti before Super Bowl performance

Donald Trump has attacked Rihanna on social media ahead of the pop star and fashion moguls’ upcoming Super Bowl performance.

Without her stylist, nothing would be, wrote the former president on Truth Social. Bad everything, and NO TALENT!

The post was in response to another from Texas Congressman Ronny Jackson, Mr Trump’s former White House physician.

Rihanna spray painted F*** Donald Trump on a car at the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, he wrote Thursday. She’s made a career out of spewing degenerate filth while bashing America at every opportunity. Why is the NFL featuring this shit? Rihanna SHOULD NOT be the halftime performer!!

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rihanna for comment.

In 2020, Rihanna visited the famous Cadillac Ranch roadside attraction in Texas and posted a series of photos of her spraying a half-buried car with the words, F*** Trump, captioning the art of the image .

Trump supporters then painted over his message, KSAT reports.

Throughout the Trump administration, Rihanna has mocked and criticized the president online, including sharing a video that appeared to show First Lady Melania Trump refusing to hold Donald Trump’s hand and suggesting she was a Rihanna fan.

In 2018, the pop stars’ performing rights company forced Mr. Trump to stop using his music at his rallies, The Hill reported.

The former president has sparked controversy on social networks in recent days.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump amplified a post suggesting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis groomed teenage girls and drank with his students while he was a high school teacher.

I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden. This is how I spend my time, Mr. DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday in response. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.

