PTI chief Imran Khan blames negligence of security forces for rising terrorism in Pakistan





NNA | Updated: Feb 12, 2023 7:49 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan]Feb 12 (NNA): President and former Prime Minister of Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has blamed the negligence of Pakistani security forces and intelligence agencies for the increase in terrorist incidents in the country, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported. .Khan, in an interview with Voice of America (VOA) aired on Saturday, spoke about the criticism received by the PTI for its decision to negotiate with the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before the party was ousted. Asked by VOA correspondent Sarah Zaman if he stands by his decision to greenlight dialogue with the TTP, Khan was quoted in Dawn’s report as saying, “Well, number one, what were the choices [the] The Pakistani government had to face once the Taliban took over and they decided on the TTP, and we are talking about 30, [30,000] to 40,000 people, you know, including families, once they decided to send them back to Pakistan? Should we just line them up and take them down, or should we have tried to work with them to re-establish “the border”. “But that never happened because our government left and once our government was sacked, the new government lost its sights,” he said.

“But then, where were the Pakistani security forces? Where were the intelligence agencies? Didn’t they see them regrouping?” asked the former prime minister. “How could we be held responsible for their negligence?” asked the head of the PTI. On Saturday, at least three Pakistani police security officers were killed and 22 others, including civilians, were injured when an army convoy was attacked in Mir Ali sub-division of the North- Waziristan, Dawn Local officials in the area said the convoy of security forces and Marri Petroleum Company employees was en route from North Waziristan to Bannu when a rickshaw hit the team. The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack. “This rickshaw was parked on the side of the road in the middle of parked vehicles when it suddenly appeared and hit a security force vehicle,” a local official said. adding that three security personnel were killed in the attack and 22 others, including 15 employees of the oil and gas exploration company, were injured, Dawn reported. The attack in Balochistan is the latest in a string of terror attacks that have seen an increase since the banned TTP ended a ceasefire with the Pakistani government in 2021, according to Dawn. (ANI)

