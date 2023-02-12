Turkey’s amnesty for construction violations under review after quake





During the 2019 election campaign, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised legislation his political party pushed through allowing property owners to pardon construction violations without bringing their buildings into compliance. The move was risky in Turkey, an earthquake-ridden country that had tightened those same codes to make buildings more quake-resistant. But he won over voters. At rallies in Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya provinces, Erdogan said the legislation had solved the problems of more than 438,000 homeowners. Now, after last week’s devastating earthquake, these areas are covered in toppled buildings that buried their inhabitants when they fell.

The death toll in southern Turkey and northern Syria topped 33,000 on Sunday, and survivors and construction experts said poor construction likely exacerbated the scale of destruction caused by the quake. earth, as well as the number of lives lost. The Turkish government has responded by arresting construction contractors with ties to collapsed buildings, and the Justice Ministry has set up earthquake-related crime investigation offices in the affected area. But construction experts say the builders could not have completed their projects without the approval of a range of officials who have so far escaped scrutiny for possibly signing off on below-average work. Bringing the contractors together is an act to respond to public outcry, said Taner Yuzgec, former president of the Chamber of Construction Engineers, a trade organization. The real culprits are the current government and previous governments that kept the system as it is.

During recent trips to the disaster area to visit victims, Erdogan highlighted the magnitude of the quake, calling it Saturday the biggest disaster in recent memory for our country.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6 caused widespread destruction in 10 provinces in southern Turkey as well as northern Syria, with the death toll exceeding 29,000 in Turkey and more than 3,500 in Syria on Sunday, a combined figure that makes the earthquake one of the deadliest natural disasters of the century. Over a million people have been left homeless in Turkey and many more have no shelter in Syria. Construction has been a driving force behind Mr. Erdogan’s economic development policy. During his two decades as president and prime minister, he made the large-scale construction of roads, bridges, shopping malls and housing for the 80 million Turks a pillar of economic growth. Many of the country’s top construction tycoons have close ties to him or his ruling Justice and Development party. But the growth boom has raised questions about whether some buildings have been built too quickly to be built well, and Mr Erdogan’s political opposition has seized on construction amnesties passed by Mr Erdogan’s government. to try to weaken it ahead of key presidential and legislative elections. expected May 14. They have turned houses into graves for those living there, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Turkey’s opposition party leader and likely presidential candidate, said on Sunday during a visit to Hatay province. One should ask, did they listen to their conscience when issuing construction amnesty?

So far, the government has only gone after builders. Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag told reporters on Sunday that 134 people had been prosecuted for links to collapsed buildings; 10 of them were arrested and seven others banned from traveling abroad. We will follow this meticulously until the necessary legal process is concluded, especially for buildings that have suffered heavy damage and buildings that have caused deaths and injuries, Vice President Fuat Oktay told reporters in the capital, Ankara. Two contractors responsible for collapsing buildings in the city of Adiyaman, Yavuz Karakus and Sevilay Karakus, were arrested at Istanbul airport on Sunday, state media reported. They were carrying over $17,000 in cash and planned to fly to the country of Georgia. My conscience is clear, Mr. Karakus told reporters after his arrest. I built 44 buildings; only four collapsed. The new arrests followed the detentions of high profile contractors on Saturday: Mehmet Ertan Akay, who built a collapsed complex in the city of Gaziantep; two builders of a 14-story building in Adana that toppled; and Mehmet Yasar Coskun, who built a 12-storey apartment tower in Hatay province that was destroyed. Mr Coskun told prosecutors his building had been properly licensed and audited by local and state authorities, and his lawyer suggested he had been detained to assuage public anger. Turkey suffered a powerful earthquake in 1999 that killed more than 17,000 people, and since then it has updated its building codes to prepare for future quakes.

But construction experts say this earthquake made it clear that regulations are sometimes flouted. Mr Yuzgec, the former president of the Chamber of Construction Engineers, said he saw many signs of poor construction during a five-day visit to the quake zone. In all the collapsed buildings, I could clearly see all the technical problems with the materials used, the assessment of the ground and the quality of the workmanship, he said. Bugra Gokce, an urban planner and senior civil servant in Istanbul Municipality, said in an interview that focusing on contractors missed others who might have failed in their duties. It’s a system problem, he said.

Ali Ozgunduz, a former district attorney who helped investigate collapsed buildings after the 1999 earthquake, said failures at multiple levels allowed bad buildings to slip through: local officials who hijacked scrutiny when permits are issued and inspectors who have not looked closely enough at the worksites. Until these people are held accountable, these things will continue to happen, he said. But landowners also play a role, he added, by asking for amnesties and supporting politicians who grant them.

Society should say, I need a place to live; I don’t need a grave, he said. The earthquake destroyed thousands of buildings and damaged infrastructure on both sides of the border, but while aid to Turkey poured in from around the world, almost none reached northern Syria due to the political divisions on the ground after more than 12 years of civil war. . The top UN humanitarian aid official said on Sunday aid efforts had so far failed for the people of northwestern Syria, while calling the earthquake the worst event in the region. for a century. They rightly feel abandoned, the official, Martin Griffiths, wrote on Twitter of the Turkish-Syrian border. Looking for international help that hasn’t arrived. He praised the Turkish government’s response, saying victims of natural disasters were always disappointed with early relief efforts.

The Turkish government has mobilized a huge aid effort, with tens of thousands of rescuers teaming up with volunteers around the world to dig through the rubble in search of bodies and, sometimes, survivors. The government has also erected tent cities for residents whose homes have been destroyed and is distributing food, medicine and other items. But aid efforts in Syria are seriously lagging behind. The earthquake caused heavy damage in areas controlled by President Bashar al-Assad’s government and in enclaves controlled by Turkish-backed anti-government rebels.

Mr. al-Assad, considered a pariah by much of the world for the brutality of his troops in the civil war, has sought to funnel all aid through his government. That aid, critics say, is then funneled to his loyalists. Only one border crossing point to rebel-held areas, Bab al-Hawa, has been authorized by the United Nations for the transit of aid shipments, but it has not yet become a major conduit. The Syrian Red Crescent received permission to send 14 trucks from government-held areas into the rebel-held province of Idlib, but on Sunday the convoy appeared to be grounded. Even if it works, the cargo would be tiny compared to what is needed. While most search efforts in hard-hit Turkish towns on Sunday focused on removing the bodies, some unlikely rescues were carried out. In Hatay province, a Romanian team pulled a 35-year-old man alive from a pile of rubble 149 hours after the quake, CNN Turk reported. His health is good; he was talking, one of the rescuers told the TV station. He said: Get me out of here quickly. I have claustrophobia. In another rescue broadcast live on HaberTurk TV, a 6-year-old boy was pulled from the ruins of the city of Adiyaman 151 hours after the quake.

