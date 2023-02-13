Imran Khan calls for ‘internal military investigation’ against ex-Pakistani army chief General Bajwa





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an “internal military investigation” against former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa over his alleged admission of involvement in overthrowing the government he led.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (file photo)

By Press Trust of India: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has demanded an ‘internal military investigation’ into former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged admission of involvement in the overthrow of the government he led.

In an interview with Voice of America Urdu aired on Friday, Khan said again: The PML-N, PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) and the establishment all stand on one side, they all together overthrew our government and the General Bajwa has admitted to regime change since he made his statement to a reporter on why the government was overthrown.

READ ALSO | If Imran Khan had remained prime minister, there would have been no Pakistan, says ex-Pakistani army chief

He was referring to General Bajwas’ remarks published in a recent column. In it, Bajwa said his crime was not to intervene to save the Khans government. He was also quoted as saying that these people (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led by Khan) were dangerous to the country.

Now he himself said he overthrew the government because from what he said there was danger to the country, Khan said.

Asked about the army chiefs’ acknowledgment of the military’s involvement in politics, Khan said: There should be an internal military investigation against him for the statements he proudly and arrogantly made that j made the decision because the conditions of the country were such, as if he were an economic expert.

Khan said the guiding principle of checks and balances is that the elected government that has responsibility must also have authority, saying no management system works if the two are separated.

READ ALSO | For maintaining dialogue with India, Imran Khan wants PM Modi to restore Kashmir’s special status

Since being ousted from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence last April, Khan, 70, has had a public falling out with the military, despite previously enjoying a close relationship with the most powerful institution in the world. country.

He ripped General Bajwa, saying the former army chief favored some of the biggest crooks in the country and didn’t see corruption as a big deal.

He wanted us to work with them. What did that mean [was] granting them immunity from their corruption cases, he said, adding that General Bajwa has a very close relationship with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

And, for some reason, he conspired, and that regime change happened, Khan said in the interview that aired on Saturday.

He said that the guiding principle of the checks and balances was that the elected government must also have authority.

You cannot separate responsibility and authority. So, if the authority belongs to the chief of the army, [but] the responsibility lies with the Prime Minister, no management system works, he said.

Responding to a question, Khan said the new military leadership had realized that the “regime change experiment had failed”.

I am sure among the new military leaders there is a realization that this regime change experiment has gone wrong. Pakistan’s economy has collapsed, we are facing the worst crisis in our history, the economic crisis, but not only, the crisis of governance, and there is no way out of it, a- he declared.

READ ALSO | ‘Why did he open doors to terrorists’: Maryam Nawaz blames ex-ISI chief for Peshawar blast

Posted by:

chingkheinganbi mayengbam

Posted on:

February 12, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/imran-khan-demands-internal-military-probe-against-ex-pakistan-army-chief-general-bajwa-2333882-2023-02-12 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos