Rotary President Ir. H. Joko Widodo: Inauguration of NPK PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda Factory

Aceh. penanews.net _ President Ir. H. Joko Widodo (center) accompanied by Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir (four from right) and a number of BUMN directors pressed the inauguration sirens at Pier 3 of PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM) Krueng Geukuh, Dewantara District, North Aceh, Friday ( 02/10/2023).

“President Jokowi inaugurated the operation of PT PIM Nitrogen, Phosphate and Potassium (NPK) Fertilizer Plant with a production capacity of 500,000 tons per year.”

Quoted by the Presidential Office of RI, in his remarks, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo, now the so-called food crisis is hitting almost every country. This means that there is an extraordinarily high increase in food prices, we don’t feel it here. Al-Hamdulillah

Earlier I checked Lhokseumawe market, Lhokseumawe market prices are stable, good. I saw shallots, ok, elsewhere there are some that cost Rp 20,000 more than here, but here they are good, stable. The rice is good, I see the cooking oil is also good.

“But, remember, in almost every country, food prices have gone up very drastically”

The problem is because of climate change, fertilizer problems, because of the war in Ukraine, because Russian fertilizer producers, Ukrainian fertilizer producers are very big, and it shakes the agricultural side of almost everyone the countries.

Productivity goes down, production ends up going down, prices go up. The need for fertilizer in Indonesia is 13.5 million tons, of which 3.5 million are satisfied [ton]. And that’s how I feel lately.

Every time I go to the village, I go to the fields to meet the farmers, they always say, “No fertilizer sir. Sir, fertilizer prices are high.

If there isn’t, if the supply goes down, that means the price will automatically go up, especially those that are subsidized, that’s our big problem that we have to overcome.

Then I saw here in Aceh that there were two fertilizer factories that had stopped, PT Aceh ASEAN Fertilizer (AAF) and PT Pupuk Iskandar Muda (PIM).

AAF and PIM stop, ask, what’s the problem? It’s been going on since 2005, sir, the problem is gas, if we don’t have enough gas, we come from the interior of the country, we can’t import it so that the plant can operate.

I don’t know, for years we just let this big asset rest, that’s what I assigned to Minister Erick Thohir at the time, to be able to do both.

But this has just been implemented with the PIM, the AAF there are still a lot of problems to look at and calculate, it’s good to make one first, PIM I-PIM II performs it, the Gas needs are researched, these are the basic needs we want, and that’s what we do.

The investment for this PIM disbursed IDR 1.7 trillion both for industry, NPK industry and major port facilities.

I want the existing capacity here to be 570,000 tons multiplied by two, that is, 1.14 million tons, this is really the maximum that can come out later, so that we can resolve the complaints that exist among farmers.

Otherwise, for example, if we don’t race, exports also have a very big chance for us to develop. If the price of gas is still expensive today, yes, because all energy prices are expensive today, but one day when the price will drop, we should be able to properly solve this gas problem.

I really ask for the commitment of the Ministry of Public Enterprises, the commitment of Pupuk Indonesia, the commitment of PIM’s own management, to really find a solution, to find a way out of the gas problem, because the key is there.

Until it comes out properly, the production will be set up as we want, 570,000 tons, how much will it come out now? 500 (thousand tons).

Apart from that, we hope that Arun Lhokseumawe SEZ area will later become a green industrial zone, investors will start coming here. we hope this will affect the GRDP in Aceh province.

Deputy Minister Pak Pahala’s estimate could affect around 7% of the GRDP in Aceh. It is enormous. Therefore, whatever happens, state assets of this size should not stand idle, do not let them stop. He concluded