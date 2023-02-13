Advice to Rahul Gandhi regarding ‘unparliamentary’ remarks against PM Modi at Lok Sabha





Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to respond to the BJP’s breach of privilege notice following remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi ,

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo PTI)

By Himanshu Mishra: The Lok Sabha secretariat on Sunday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to respond to the BJP’s breach of privilege notice over remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP leader Nishikant Dubey and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi filed a complaint alleging breach of privilege by Rahul Gandhi. BJP leaders alleged that the Congress MP stated false, contemptuous, unparliamentary and misleading facts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the discussion on the vote of thanks on the president’s speech at the Lok Sabha on February 7 . BJP leader Nishikant Dubey had notified a breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi. At the same time, the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, had written a letter to the President of the Lok Sabha and stated that under Article 380 certain unparliamentary and dishonorable acts Rahul Gandhi claims should be removed from the proceedings of the House. The Lok Sabha secretariat has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to file his response by February 15. WHAT DID RAHUL GANDHI SAY? On Tuesday, participating in the debate on the vote of thanks on the President’s address, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the meteoric rise in fortune of businessman Gautam AdaniThis happened after the BJP came to power in 2014. He also made several other allegations, with sections of his speech later deleted. The Congress leader’s remarks drew a strong backlash from the Treasury benches, with Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to make “outlandish allegations” and provide proof of his claims. READ ALSO | ‘Maybe they couldn’t wake up on time..’: PM Modi mocks opposition in parliament Posted on: February 12, 2023

