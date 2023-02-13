Sean Hannity slams Joe Biden for doing exactly what Trump did





Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted a recent move by President Joe Biden as “bold”, despite Donald Trump having made the same decision before.

Beginning in 2004, the Super Bowl network airs a pre-game interview with the current president, usually pre-recorded the previous Friday. Over the past week, however, the Biden administration has declined to commit to an interview with this year’s host channel, Fox, with which the White House has a turbulent relationship. Biden hasn’t sat down for any sort of interview with the right-wing network since he began his presidency two years ago.

After a bumpy back-and-forth — including an attempt to arrange the interview with Fox Soul, a streaming arm of the network aimed at black American audiences — the White House confirmed on Friday that the interview would not take place. , adding that Fox Corp. had called for its cancellation.

“As we said earlier, we had set up an interview with FOX Sports host Mike Hill and Vivica A. Fox with the president before the Super Bowl, and Fox Corp had the interview canceled,” said a White House official told CBS News. “FOX has since released a statement indicating that the interview has been rescheduled, which is inaccurate.”

President Joe Biden is seen at a recent event. Inset, Fox News host Sean Hannity. The president’s decision not to participate in an interview with Fox ahead of the Super Bowl drew heavy criticism from Hannity, despite Donald Trump doing the same in 2018. Jason Kempin; Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Following the ruling, Hannity challenged the president’s ruling on a recent broadcast.

“[Biden’s] isn’t going to do the traditional Super Bowl interview with Fox,” the Fox News host said. That’s no guts on his part, don’t you think? It really sucks.”

However, as highlighted in a clip posted to Twitter on Saturday by user Acyn, former President Trump also refused to sit down for a pregame interview in 2018, the alleged reason being his issues with the network of that year, NBC. Despite his successful past relationship with the network on his show The Apprentice, the former president frequently criticized NBC for, as he put it, creating “so much fake news.” An NBC News story also prompted Trump to claim that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) should revoke the network’s license, which would not have been possible.

Trump’s White House never released an official reason for the decision in 2018.

Biden previously sat down for a Super Bowl interview with NBC last year and with CBS in 2021. Former President Barack Obama has taken part in the tradition during each year of his two-term presidency, the former President George W. Bush starting the tradition in a 2004 interview on CBS.

Super Bowl 57 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Philadelphia Eagles. The long-awaited halftime show will star Rihanna this year.

Newsweek has contacted Fox News for comment.

