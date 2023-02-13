Donald Trump digs up dirt on “Meatball” Ron DeSantis





February 12, 2023

The battle for the 2024 Republican primary has begun.

Several conservative politicians have floated the possibility of running for president in the next election cycle, but political analysts are already narrowing it to former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Trump is running out of blood.

Trump was the first to jump into the race after losing to current President Joe Biden in 2020 and he must be feeling the pressure coming from his likely opponent. Although DeSantis has yet to announce his candidacy, the embattled businessman is already throwing mud in his direction.

The New York business mogul turned politician is said to have taken to calling the Governor of Florida names such as: “Meatball Ron”, “Shutdown Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious”.

Trump has been extremely critical of DeSantis’ choice to briefly quarantine Florida during the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s used the move to target his political rival.

According to a Times report, Trump allies plan to make the pandemic a major campaign issue ahead.

Trump spoke to CNN on his plane last month where he claimed DeSantis was trying to “rewrite history” on how he governed during the pandemic.

DeSantis followed the first pandemic restrictions when COVID-19 was spreading fast and hard across the United States in March 2020, but he imposed even stricter restrictions in Broward and Palm Beach counties, closing their beaches, which Trump was quick to implement. any outlet he can talk to.

The former president also posted rumors on Truth Social where he accuses DeSantis of partying with underage girls while working as a high school teacher.

He shared a photo that one of his followers posted of his potential opponent with three teenage girls around him with their faces blurred.

The post read, “Ron DeSantis used to throw a ‘drink’ party with his students when he was a high school teacher. Having drinks with underage girls and cuddling with them sure sounds pretty rude and ephebophilic.”

Trump commented by asking, “No way? It’s not Ron, is it? He would never do such a thing!”

The Florida governor has become a rising star in the Republican Party as a vocal opponent of the current president and vice president. He recently made headlines after sending a number of immigrants to Florida on Vice President Kamala Harris’s doorstep in public protest at the Biden administration’s handling of immigration.

According to recent polls, DeSantis has around 53% Republican support while Trump is currently only at 40%.

