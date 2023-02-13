Delhi-Mumbai highway: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a 246 km section at Dausa in Rajasthan | Automotive News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a 246 km section of the Delhi-Mumbai highway at Dausa in Rajasthan on February 12, 2023. The Prime Minister pressed the button on a remote control to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa section -Lalsot, which is expected to reduce travel time between Delhi and Jaipur from 5 hours to 3.5 hours. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union MoS VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were on stage during the ceremony. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the program through a video link.

Prime Minister Modi said, “Over the past 9 years, the central government has continuously made huge investments in infrastructure. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor will become two solid pillars of progress for Rajasthan and the country. The 246 km section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway was developed at a cost of over Rs 12,150 crore and is part of 1,386 km of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, which will be the longest and fastest expressway. India’s most advanced.

The Delhi-Mumbai highway will present you specific features rarely seen in highway construction in India.

Here are some glimpses of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, captured by a drone camera.#PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/yQfhH6gzEH

Earlier, in a tweet, the PMO mentioned that “PM Modi’s emphasis on building excellent road infrastructure as an engine for growth, development and connectivity in the New India” is realized by the construction of a number of world-class highways underway across the country. .”

Delhi–Mumbai Highway

The highway will cross six states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra and connect major cities like Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara and Surat. It will also serve 93 PM Gati Shakti Economic Nodes, 13 ports, eight major airports and eight Multimodal Logistics Parks (MMLPs) as well as branch lines to new upcoming airports such as Jewar Airport, Navi Mumbai Airport and the JNPT port.

This highway will improve connectivity between the national capital of Delhi and the financial capital of Mumbai. The highway will connect urban centers of Delhi via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, as well as a branch to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to Mumbai via a branch to Mumbai.

Features of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Also, the Ministry of Road Transport plans to build an electric highway between Delhi and Mumbai at a cost of 2.5 lakh crore. Trolleybuses and trolleybuses will be able to operate on these highways, according to the ministry. Trolleybuses are electric buses powered by overhead cables, while an electric highway is a road that supplies electricity to vehicles traveling on it, including via overhead power lines.