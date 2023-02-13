The Widodo government recognizes the gross violation of human rights: the irresistible erosion of a fundamental taboo

The recent recognition by President Joko Widodos of certain human rights violations in Indonesia has surprised many. It may prove to start a true national account with one of the darkest periods in the country’s history.

On January 11, 2023 at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, the Indonesian government officially recognized gross violations of human rights took place in Indonesia between 1965 and 2003, and expressed regret. Prior to President Joko Widodos’ brief statement, the Coordinating Minister for Security, Politics and Legal Affairs, Mahfud MD, explained the main points of the report of the team for the non-judicial resolution of gross violations of human rights. past man (PPHAM). The PPHAM published its Summary and recommendations.

Brief as it was, Widodos’ statement identified 12 such violations, including the euphemistically formulated events of 1965-1966. For reasons still unexplained, the list does not include the 1984 Tanjung Priok murders or anything relating to alleged human rights abuses in Timor-Leste (formerly East Timor, a province of Indonesia) during Indonesian occupation, especially after the Timorese referendum for national independence in 1999. .

The 12 events include violations in Aceh, Lampung, East Java, Papua and Jakarta. Of these, it is governments’ acknowledgment of gross violations in 1965-66 that has the potential to have the greatest political consequences, though they are likely to emerge only gradually. Although Widodos’ statement did not make it explicit, the reference can only refer to the nationwide massacres of left-wing supporters of President Sukarno and the Communist Party of Indonesia (PKI). The nationally televised declaration by Widodos must be seen as a significant erosion of one of the country’s fundamental principles. taboos: public debate on the violent events of 1965-66.

That President Widodos’ statement does not indicate the nature of these violations or the identity of the perpetrators is an omission strongly criticized by civil society organizations. So the statement was not an excuse, which rights groups have long demanded.

Minister Mahfoud explained about 1965-66 that apologizing was impossible, as it would amount to apologizing to members of the PKI when (in the government’s view) it was the PKI that was wrong in 1965 -66. This last statement was not an attempt to revive the PKI, Mahfoud said. He pointed out that the 12 cases included those where Muslim preachers were the victims, such as with the witchcraft murders from 1999-99. He added that the PPHAM report was not anti-Muslim: that emphasis is likely meant to appease conservative Muslims, who have so far not reacted to the statement.

Mahfud’s defense underscores the contradiction that underlies governments’ formal acknowledgment of past wrongs. Acknowledging the 1956-66 massacres as gross human rights violations without naming any perpetrators, while denying the innocence of the victims through the refrain that PKI was wrong leaves important questions unanswered.

It is likely that with Widodos around a year into his second and final term as president, he is hoping that formal recognition and some form of restoration of rights or compensation will be enough to placate his critics.

The PPHAM team summary also left key questions unanswered. Somewhat opaquely, he lists three factors as causes: state action by commission; state action by omission; and the interaction between the first and second factors. The summary also describes rights violations as being caused by the interaction of a number of factors, with no single factor identified as the cause.

The ambiguities will cause many Indonesians to demand further clarification. There have already been many reviews And statements of frustration in response to statements by Widodo and the PPHAMs. While there is many calls For the government to deepen the process of addressing human rights abuses, there appears to be little formal opposition to Widodos’ statement.

The PPHAM summary gave ten recommendations to the government. Some relate to writing an official history of violations, including collecting documentation and data on victims. Others focus on measures to ensure greater awareness of violations and the implementation of measures to ensure that similar violations do not happen again. A key recommendation concerns the restoration of victims’ rights as citizens, although what this means is not explained. There is a recommendation that the state fulfill its responsibilities to victims, which is also not explained. There is speculation that this last point could refer to material compensation for the families of the victims.

Suharto’s fall in 1998 under mass pressure for democratic reform is what helped spark the erosion of the taboo surrounding public discussion of the events of 1965-66. This erosion promises to open up new narratives about Indonesian history, but also threatens the impunity that the perpetrators of these 12 and other prominent cases of rights violations have so far enjoyed.

Spokespersons for the Widodo government since 2014 have regularly stated that they want a completion (solution) of this question, which implies that once resolved, there will therefore no longer be any need for public debate. It is likely that with Widodos around a year into his second and final term as president, he is hoping that formal recognition and some form of restoration of rights or compensation will be enough to placate his critics.

However, this erosion of one of Indonesia’s fundamental historical taboos is unlikely to be so easily halted. The many criticisms leveled at the government by civil society, including at least one calling for the lifting of the ban on Marxism-Leninismshows that the pressure for change is unabated.

2023/35