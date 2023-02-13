Jack Smith, special counsel for the Trump investigations, picks up the pace





The Justice Department contacted another of Mr Trump’s lawyers, Alina Habba, late last year about an appearance. Ms. Habba is not representing Mr. Trump in the documents case, but she has spoken about it on television. She also signed an affidavit in another case saying she searched Mr Trump’s office and residence in May, meaning investigators may be interested in knowing if she saw any government documents there.

The Justice Department is also seeking to interview a former Trump attorney, Alex Cannon, who, according to people briefed on the matter, repeatedly urged Mr. Trump to turn over the boxes of documents sought by the National Archives.

Mr. Trump’s disclosure of newly located documents is ongoing. Lawyers for the former president recently briefed prosecutors on a potential witness they might want to speak with: a former member of Mr. Trump’s relatively junior staff who had downloaded classified documents onto a laptop and only discovered them. only after the fact, according to another person familiar with the incident.

The discovery occurred when the staff member placed a large amount of Mr. Trump’s White House daily schedules on the computer and realized that a small amount of classified material had been included in the schedules, the person said.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys, Tim Parlatore, said the Justice Department issued a subpoena for a Manila case marked classified evening summary after aides to Mr. Trump provided the department with reports of the documents they had found after their own research. He said it was not in fact classified marking, contained nothing, and was used by Mr. Trump to dim a blue light on his bedside phone at Mar-a- Lago which prevented him from sleeping at night.

I’ve never seen anything like it, former federal prosecutor and former FBI official Chuck Rosenberg said of Trump’s cascade of aides and lawyers trained in the investigations. It’s just a swirling cloud of dust, and anyone who comes near it is covered in filth.

Although Mr Smith did not ask Mr Garlands for permission to subpoena Mr Pence, one of the most extraordinary developments of his short time as special advocate, he almost certainly did. consulted on this: under the regulations, special advocates are supposed to report developments to the Attorney General.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/12/us/politics/jack-smith-special-counsel-trump-investigations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos