DeSantiss Challenge: when and how to counterattack Trump





Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida appreciates the preparation of the awards and how it allows him to control his political narrative. But suddenly he was about to deliver a message.

He had visited a Central Florida warehouse last week to promote a proposed $2 billion tax cut when he was faced with the inevitable: a particularly ugly attack by the former president. Donald J. Trump who seemed to warrant a strong response.

Mr Trump had insinuated on social media that Mr DeSantis had behaved inappropriately around high school girls when he was a teacher in his early 20s. Asked by a reporter for his reaction, the Florida governor, standing amid stoves and boxes of baby diapers, inhaled heavily. He straightened the papers in front of him and raised his open palms to interrupt the question.

But instead of criticizing the former president, Mr. DeSantis argued.

I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden, he said. This is how I spend my time. I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans.

For months, Mr. DeSantis has pursued a strategy of avoiding conflict with his main rival in the shadow of the 2024 Republican presidential primary, delaying what is likely to be a hostile and divisive clash that forces voters in the left to choose sides.

But now he faces the pressing question of how long this approach can work. Mr Trump, who has spent weeks trying to get Mr DeSantis to fight with crude nicknames like Ron DeSanctimonious, is stepping up his social media-fueled assault, even as polls and interviews show Mr DeSantis became the main alternative to the former president for many voters and donors.

Mr. DeSantis must also decide with what force to strike back once he has engaged with Mr. Trump, and whether he has left enough room for himself to effectively parry the taunts and slanders of former presidents without offending. his loyal supporters.

Seventeen months before the Republican nominating convention, the future of Mr. Trump’s political movement looks likely to be decided by a battle between the 76-year-old former president, who has redefined the party in his image as centered primarily on grievances, and the 44-year-old Governor, who presented himself as a younger, smarter and more strategic, policy-oriented and disciplined new heir apparent.

Many conservatives who resent Mr. Trump’s constant drama, the myriad criminal investigations he faces and the stain of his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election have pinned their hopes on a DeSantis candidacy, as their predecessors never did with any of Mr. Trump’s challengers in 2016.

The race for the 2024 elections The maneuvers for the next presidential race are already underway.

Mr. DeSantis has captured the attention of Republican voters and the party’s militant base by addressing polarizing social issues from his governorship of a key battleground state, while abstaining so far to attack Mr. Trump and other potential 2024 rivals. Instead, he insisted he was focusing on governance in Florida, where the legislative session is scheduled to run from March to May.

But Mr. DeSantis’ posture above the fray comes with risks. One of the central tenets of the modern Republican Party under Mr. Trump has been the will to fight, ruthlessly and relentlessly.

While the Florida governor has successfully presented himself to conservatives as a culture warrior, his actual experience of mixing it up with powerful adversaries is thinner. He was barely tested last year when he ran for re-election, his first since emerging as a national politician.

In a memorable moment of debate, Mr. DeSantis stood there, staring straight ahead, as his Democratic opponent, Charlie Crist, demanded that the governor say whether he would serve all four years of a second term. When called next, Mr. DeSantis threw a sharp canned retort, but the exchange left Mr. Crist looking like the more nimble fighter.

Some deep-pocketed Republican donors have privately expressed concern about how Mr. DeSantis will fare when forced to engage directly with an adversary as combative and indifferent to traditional rules of decorum as Mr. Trump.

No Republican has ever come out of an exchange with Donald Trump stronger, so the natural tendency is to deflect attacks and avoid confrontation, said Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist.

It’s easy to do, and perhaps even wise when his barbs are limited to Truth Social, Mr. Donovan added, referring to Mr. Trump’s social media site, where he launched many of his attacks. The question is what happens when DeSantis finds himself on a debate stage facing Trump, and GOP voters want to see if they get what they were promised.

Mr. Trump’s efforts to undermine Mr. DeSantis began with the DeSanctimonious moniker when the governor wrapped up his successful re-election campaign. Many conservatives who had applauded Mr. Trump’s behavior when he was directed against Democrats reacted angrily and shielded Mr. DeSantis.

It was a signal that Republicans might rally behind a single main opponent of Mr. Trump in a way they did not in 2015 and 2016, when Mr. Trump called Ben Carson pathological, likening him to a bully. children and insinuated that Senator Ted Cruzs Sr. had been linked to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

Since November, despite the criticism he faced at the time, Mr Trump has periodically hit out at his potential rival, albeit to relatively small audiences. He posted his latest insinuations about the governor on Truth Social, where he has just under five million followers. And he has insulted Mr. DeSantis in casual conversations, describing him as Meatball Ron, an apparent dig at his looks, or Shutdown Ron, a reference to the restrictions the governor put in place at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Trumps team amassed data on Mr. DeSantiss’ actions in response to the pandemic, in part to try to paint him as an impostor.

So far, Mr. DeSantis has countered Mr. Trump’s attacks with occasional stings aimed at former presidents’ anxiety about being called a loser. While Republicans endured three disappointing election cycles with Mr. Trump as the face of the party, Mr. DeSantis was resoundingly re-elected in November.

Go check out the scorecard from last Tuesday night, Mr. DeSantis told reporters days after the midterm elections, when asked about criticism of Mr. Trump.

A spokesperson for Mr. DeSantis declined to comment. But a person familiar with the thinking of governors said he would likely stick to a measured approach. That means Republicans hoping for a more aggressive stance from Mr. DeSantis, who would be acutely aware of how many of his supporters also like Mr. Trump, are almost certain to be disappointed.

DeSantis has benefited from an announced presidential candidate and all the media attention that comes with it without having to get involved in every dogfight because he operates under the auspices of a governor who does his job, a said Josh Holmes, a Republican Strategist and top adviser to Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell.

Confronting Mr. Trump is complicated. Republican rivals have been unable for seven years to thwart his personal attacks or deter lasting loyalty to the former president among about a third of party voters.

There is often little room to question or debate Mr. Trump without being portrayed by him and his allies as a political adversary, or even a traitor to the country. Such slash-and-burn tactics are a staple not only of his political life, but also of his decades-long career in business before his tenure in the White House.

I don’t think people fully understand how ruthless he is, said Jack ODonnell, a former casino executive who published a book in 1991 about working with Mr Trump, and who said he faced vicious threats when he did. It has no borders. And when you fall victim to it, you wonder what the next step is.

It’s unclear how long Mr. DeSantis can avoid the former president while the two are grounded in Florida, their home state.

On February 21, the super PAC supporting Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign will hold its first fundraiser for the 2024 election at the former Presidents’ Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

But a few days later, Mr. DeSantis will visit the same 16-mile-long barrier island, where he will host a one-day issues forum, a private event for Republican donors and policy experts to meet the governor. and discuss issues likely to be central to a presidential campaign, according to two people who insisted on anonymity to discuss plans for an event that has yet to be announced.

That Mr. DeSantis sees no currency in directly attacking Mr. Trump was underscored by the target the Florida governor preferred to aim for last week.

At another event, Mr DeSantis held court for about an hour behind what looked like a replica newscast, sitting in the center like an anchor, with a busy digital background behind him that read TRUTH an echo of the name Mr. Trumps website. He excoriated a favored enemy, the mainstream media, and called for rolling back legal protections for the free press from libel suits.

It’s a really tough situation for DeSantis, said Tommy Vietor, a Democratic strategist who worked for Sen. Barack Obama during his brutal primary race against Hillary Clinton in 2008. If he starts hitting on Trump, he’s going to put in anger a lot of people he needs. vote for him.

But, Mr. Vietor noted, if you are considered weak and cower in response to Trump’s attacks, that will be seen as an indicator of how you will be perceived as a Republican candidate and how you will be as a Republican candidate. as president.

