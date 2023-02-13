Iranian Raisi to meet Chinese Xi Jinping to strengthen ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is expected to pay a state visit to China this week at the request of President Xi Jinping, Beijing confirmed on Sunday.

The visit, scheduled for Tuesday through Thursday, is Raisis’ first to China since 2021 and aims to strengthen ties between the two countries, both US rivals.

Raisi will meet with Xi and their delegations will sign cooperation documents, according to Iranian state news agency IRNA. Meeting Iranian and Chinese business leaders and Iranian expatriates in China is also part of his itinerary, the report adds.

The two leaders met last September in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, when Xi stressed China’s support for Iran.

CANADIAN RECOVERY TEAMS SEARCH FOR THIRD FLYING OBJECT DOWN OVER NORTH AMERICAN AIRSPACE, SAYS TRUDEAU

“Cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will give China and Iran more space for cooperation,” said Zhu Yongbiao, director. Executive of the Belt and Road Research Center, to the official gazette. world times. “It is foreseeable that after this meeting, China-Iran relations will enter a new higher stage.”

In December, Raisi pledged to remain committed to deepening the strategic partnership during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua in Tehran.

China is a major buyer of Iranian oil and a major source of investment in the Middle Eastern country. In 2021, Iran and China signed a 25-year strategic cooperation agreement that covered major economic activities ranging from oil and mining to industry, transport and agriculture.

Both countries have had strained relations with the United States and have sought to project themselves as a counterweight to American power alongside Russia.

Washington has accused Iran of selling hundreds of attack drones to Russia for its war in Ukraine and sanctioned the executives of an Iranian drone maker. At the same time, ties between Moscow and Beijing have grown stronger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iran marked the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Saturday amid nationwide anti-government protests and heightened tensions with the West.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.