Dangerous divisions are troubling Muslim-majority democracies in Southeast Asia

Author: Editorial board, ANU

At the time of the 2019 Indonesian presidential elections, the damage that polarization over issues of religious politics was causing to Indonesian democracy and its social fabric was of great concern.

Then, after the vote was over, Indonesia seemed to return to its cooperative and moderate average. Defeated presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto was brought into President Joko Widodos’ government as defense minister and cut his ties with Islamists as the Widodo government began to crack down on Islamist opposition.

But despite the relative political placidity of Widodos’ second term, it would be premature to conclude that the polarization was a flash in the pan. Ahead of the February 2024 presidential election, polls show the two strongest candidates are Widodos’ ally, Central Java Province Governor Ganjar Pranowo, and Anies Baswedan, the former Jakarta Governor who has found his political groove as a more conservative candidate. Muslims who don’t like Jokowi.

If Ganjar and Anies get nominations, a contest between them could quickly reignite Indonesia’s latent cultural clashes. Islamists would line up behind Anies, and pluralists and religious minorities would flock to Ganjar. Everyone else, including Prabowo, if he too gets a nomination, would be stuck in the middle, being told by ideologues on both sides that equivocation is not an option. What could start out as a relatively civil competition could turn out badly.

The fact is that elite cooperation and the search for consensus between elections can only mask deep and persistent social divisions for so long, as Dan Slater points out in this week’s lead article which highlights the growing affinities between the structure of democratic competition in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Slater takes a half-full look at the political changes ushered in by the fall of Malaysia’s Barisan Nasional (BN) following the 2018 and 2022 general elections, writing that authoritarian hegemony is finally dead in Malaysia as there are decades in Indonesia with an electorate now split behind a handful of parties rather than concentrated behind a hegemonic party.

There are pitfalls, however. The first is that just as Suhartos’ party vehicle Golkar reintroduced itself into government coalitions after the end of the New Order regime, UMNO has pulled off a similar trick. Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahims Pakatan Harapan’s coalition is buoyed in part by the backing of UMNO, now led by Zahid Hamidi, a central casting party warlord who faces serious corruption charges. With both men needing the support of the other to maintain their positions, political realities dictate that Anwars’ promises of political renewal are compromised from the start.

Anwars voters, however, are mostly willing to forgive his realpolitik approach because of another way Malaysian political dynamics have come to resemble those of Indonesia. Much more than in the authoritarian era of Malaysia and Indonesia, Slater writes, the divide between government and opposition takes on a disturbing ethno-religious color.

The deep racial and religious divisions in Malaysian society have historically had complicated political effects encouraging ugly identity politics while motivating political coalitions to maximize their electoral support by maintaining multi-racial political coalitions. Even the BN government, Slater points out, has balanced its central UMNO party championing Malaysian special rights with its need to co-opt minorities through alliances with Chinese, Indian and Malaysian coalition partners. The opposition, meanwhile, also struggled with varying success in a reformist multiracial coalition that mirrored the BNs.

But the collapse of the BN after 2018 has now, after the 2022 elections, led to a reorganization of coalitions in which opposition to the multiracial Anwars government is effectively an alliance between chauvinist and Islamist Malay political forces.

How the pluralists deal with the new terms of political competition will matter almost as much as the demagoguery of the oppositions. As Slater warns, we still don’t know whether Malaysia or Indonesia will succeed in fending off the worst aspects of polarization without plunging straight back into authoritarian hegemony. Certainly there was a tightening space for dissent in Indonesia under the banner of repression of Islamism. If Pakatan Harapans’ concerns about the threat posed to Malaysian multiculturalism by the opposition persist, pluralists may yet begin to rationalize such cutthroat tactics. So many things are still uncertain: [f]or in Malaysia, polarizing pluralism is in uncharted waters, writes Slater.

There is no institutional magic formula to solve these problems. Electoral reform efforts in Malaysia remain unfinished since Pakatan Harapans’ first term in office between 2018 and 2020, with political scientists at odds over whether a move to proportional representation soften or exacerbate communalist politics.

Institutional engineering is an imperfect science, but the question of electoral system design will surely need to be revisited given how unsustainable the conditions for post-2022 political competition in Malaysia seem.

The EAF Editorial Board is located at the Crawford School of Public Policy, College of Asia and the Pacific, The Australian National University.